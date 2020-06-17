EPL Transfer roundup: Bayern out of Havertz race, doubts over Man United's Sancho deal, and more

EPL clubs United, Chelsea, and others are keen on Kai Havertz.

While United are also keen on Sancho, the EPL club is yet to find an agreement with Dortmund over the Englishman.

The EPL is set for a return on Wednesday night after an absence of over three months. The second of the two matches is a blockbuster one with defending EPL champions hosting Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. These sides have also made headlines regularly due to their reported transfer interest in several players.

Manchester City have been linked with the likes of their former player and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho, Milan Skriniar, and a host of stellar players. Their EPL counterparts for Wednesday night have been linked with moves for players such as Thomas Partey, Wilfried Zaha, and others.

As we steadily approach the transfer window, let's take a look at some of the hottest transfer stories that have made headlines in the EPL.

Bayern pull out of Havertz chase

Kai Havertz celebrates scoring a goal for Leverkusen

German outlet SportsBILD reported that Bayern Munich are unlikely to be dragged into a bidding war for Kai Havertz should he move this summer. Bayern and other suitors were quoted a €100m price for Havertz' services, which the Bundesliga champions have no intention to match. The German wonderkid has stolen the show in the Bundesliga since the German top-flight returned after the lockdown.

With 15 goals and eight assists across all competitions, Havertz has been at the heart of everything positive that Bayer Leverkusen have done. Naturally, his performances have garnered attention from almost every elite European club, with reports suggesting earlier that Chelsea and Bayern are particularly keen.

A Kai Havertz transfer to Bayern this summer is off the table. Bayern are focusing their efforts on Sané and have no intention to match Leverkusen's €100m+ asking price. But if Bayer & Havertz are ready to talk about a move in 2021, Bayern would be back in the race [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/VJCD3n5CZp — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 17, 2020

However, the latest report from Germany states that the Bavarians are intent on signing Man City's Leroy Sané. As for Havertz, they will only be willing to negotiate a deal for a potential 2021 move.

Doubts over Sancho's EPL return

Jadon Sancho is said to be keen on an EPL return

Simon Peach, Manchester United and England reporter for the Press Association (PA), discussed his thoughts on the Red Devils' interest in Jadon Sancho. United have long been linked to the Englishman are appear the likeliest club to facilitate Sancho's return to the EPL.

Peach spoke about the club were ready to quit the Bruno Fernandes negotiations to reach a better deal. With talks for Sancho now having seemingly hit a brick wall, the reporter believes the EPL giants could pull off a similar move. Speaking to TV2, Peach elucidated;

"The question will probably be whether Manchester United can make a good deal. They were willing to quit the negotiations with Sporting for Bruno Fernandes to get the right deal. I can imagine the same thing happening here."

Manchester-based Times Sport journalist Paul Hirst echoed Peach's thoughts on Sancho's EPL return. Hirst believes that although the English winger is a must-have for United, the figures being quoted in the media are off the mark and United are unlikely to pay such a sum. He commented;

"He's got what Manchester United are missing. If they're gonna go big, they should absolutely go for him. But I cant imagine they are going to pay the kind of money that has been quoted in the media."

Sancho is widely regarded as the EPL club's #1 target heading into the summer. The fee, however, reportedly in the region of £100-130m, is yet to be agreed upon by the two clubs.

United enter race for Arsenal target Pau Torres

Villarreal defender Torres in action

Arsenal have courted Villarreal's Pau Torres for a considerable while now and have ramped up their interest since Arteta's arrival. The Spanish coach is keen on overseeing a rebuild at the Emirates and has already recruited his compatriot Pablo Mari to the EPL in January.

Torres, a 23-year-old left-footed centre-half, has been in splendid form this season clocking over 2,200 minutes in the heart of the Yellow Submarine's defence. The Spaniard's blend of technical ability and an imposing frame have caught Arteta's eye as he looks for young players to build a future-proof Arsenal side around.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola have emerged as contenders for Torres as both the former and current EPL champions look to bolster defensive options. Paul Hirst of Times Sport notes that the Red Devils have monitored him for some time and could very well be the 23-year-old's next destination.

#mufc have been monitoring Villareal's centre-back Pau Torres for a long time. He is supposedly on Man City's shortlist too. He could end up at United with the club keen to strengthen in that area #mulive [@hirstclass, tv2] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 17, 2020

However, with the 6'2" defender having signed a massive five-year deal as recently as October 2019, it could prove challenging to lure him away from the Estadio de la Cerámica.