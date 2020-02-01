Euro 2020: 5 English players who could miss out on a call-up

The England football team will go into the Euros as a top-side

With Euro 2020 now just months away, English players across Europe have been desperately trying to grab the attention of Gareth Southgate to ensure a seat on the plane to the summer competition. And, in fairness, most English players have been on top form this season with 5 English players inside the top 10 of the goalscoring charts in the Premier League. Although, it's not only in the Premier League where England players shined this season but also the Bundesliga with Jadon Sancho particularly enduring a fantastic campaign with 29 goal contributions in all competitions.

UEFA Euro 2020 Final Draw Ceremony

However, the form of English players around Europe will give Gareth Southgate a selection dilemma ahead of the Euros which could see some big players miss out on a seat on the plane to the competition. This could see the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Danny Rose and even Hudson Odoi all miss out on a Euro 2020 call up.

With that being said, here are 5 players that could miss out on a Euro 2020 call up.

#5 Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi has 4 goals and 6 assists to his name this season.

Since his lengthy spell on the sidelines, Callum Hudson-Odoi hasn't been the same player and this could cost him a place in the England squad despite a slight resurgence in form which has seen the forward net his first Premier League goal since his injury. However, this late upsurge in form may not be enough to tempt Southgate into picking the inexperienced wide man which would see Odoi handed just his fourth England cap. Moreover, the fact is that England already have more than enough cover in his position with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Raheem Sterling all competing for a place on the wing. Adding to this, with more experienced players like Danny Ings available, Hudson-Odoi wouldn't even make the bench if picked for the Euros with 8 fewer goal contributions than the Southampton man this season. Southgate may choose more experienced players than Hudson-Odoi this summer, leaving the Chelsea man with plenty of work to do in order to gain a place in an ever-improving squad.

Note: All statistics as of February 1, 2020

