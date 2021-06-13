Euro 2020: 5 fastest players in the tournament

Euro 2020 has begun and we've already had a handful of exciting matchups. There's plenty to look forward to as the top teams on the continent battle it out to secure bragging rights until the next edition.

At tournaments like Euro 2020, teams often choose to play a very direct brand of football. It is difficult for players coming from various clubs at the end of a hectic season to settle down and get acclimatized with a fresh set of sophisticated tactics.

Euro 2020 will feature a lot of young and pacy players

Teams usually play to the strengths of their best players. However, this doesn't mean that the football we see at Euro 2020 is going to be any less exciting or entertaining. Most teams have also leaned towards bringing in more young players to their setup.

As a result, we'll see pace becoming a crucial component in games. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the fastest players at Euro 2020.

#5 Phil Foden - England/Manchester City

England v San Marino - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

The promise that Phil Foden possessed has been there for all to see. But it is in the 2020-21 season that the young Englishman delivered on the early promise and truly established himself as one of the future superstars of the Premier League.

Foden is one of many technically proficient Manchester City stars who are excellent with the ball at their feet. His excellent control over the ball means that Foden can take on defenders and flit past them in the blink of an eye.

The 21-year-old is a calm and composed presence on the pitch but he can turn it up when his side needs him to. Quite surprisingly, he is one of the fastest players at Euro 2020. Foden reportedly clocked a top speed of 37.13 in a game against Aston Villa in 2019.

He has shown glimpses of his incredible sprinting ability with the ball in the 2020-21 season as well. With a packed midfield and a sure-shot starter in Harry Kane in the frontline, Foden is expected to be deployed on the flanks. If that's the case, then we'll get to see the youngster showing off his incredible pace at Euro 2020.

Phil Foden’s got a new look—a tribute to Paul Gascoigne at Euro ’96 ✂️ pic.twitter.com/ShMnRmAcZk — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 8, 2021

#4 Daniel James - Wales/Manchester United

: Daniel James of Wales crosses the ball whilst under pressure from Kevin Mbabu of Switzerland

Dan James has already made an impression at Euro 2020, playing a starring role in Wales' opening match against Switzerland. He caused a lot of problems for the Swiss defence with his blistering pace.

The Manchester United man is renowned for his sprinting ability and once he gets past defenders and stirs his stumps, there is no stopping him. He has improved in other departments as well and can no longer be written off as a one-trick pony.

The Welsh winger is certain to go on to become a decisive factor for Wales at Euro 2020. Coupled with his incredible stamina and work-rate, he is the kind of player whose tenacious presence can prove to be a thorn in the neck for oppositions.

“They must rely a lot of Dan James.”



José Mourinho says Dan James is the crucial play for Wales at #EURO202



Watch his guide to 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 on our YouTube.



📺 https://t.co/egl11jFIBk pic.twitter.com/4NlLPr3ppd — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 12, 2021

