Euro 2020: 5 Germany players who flopped in the tournament

Germany were eliminated from Euro 2020 on Tuesday night after a dull display in their Round of 16 tie against England.

It has just not worked out for Germany on the international stage since their World Cup triumph in 2014. After a strong performance against Portugal in their second game of Euro 2020, it looked like this team could go on to facilitate a shift from that trend. But from there, it was all downhill for them.

Germany let down by their players at Euro 2020

It simply wasn't to be. It is emphatically difficult for any team to navigate a tournament as competitive as Euro 2020 without the majority of their players firing on all cylinders. Unfortunately for Die Mannschaft, several individuals turned in underwhelming performances which eventually resulted in their early exit.

There are not many takeaways for Joachim Low's side from Euro 2020 other than the fact that they need to revamp their side ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Without further ado, let's take a look at five German players who flopped at Euro 2020.

#5 Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry's 2020-21 season with Bayern Munich came nowhere close to the one he had in 2019-20 at an individual level. But big things were still expected of him as a guaranteed starter for Germany at Euro 2020.

However, Gnabry hardly offered anything of note despite starting all three of Germany's group stage games. The game against Portugal was the only one in which he was a threat in attack. It's best to not make much of it since Portugal's defenders were at sixes and sevens throughout the course of the 90 minutes.

He was uninspiring in attack and failed to provide a creative spark for the Germans in the final third.

#4 Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger is yet another player who was expected to shine at Euro 2020. He signed off on the 2020-21 season by winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea. Rudiger revived his Chelsea career under Thomas Tuchel and was one of their best players in the closing stages of the season.

However, he failed to replicate that form while playing a familiar role in a back-three for Germany. He was outclassed in the Round of 16 by the likes of Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish. Rudiger failed to put his best foot forward and allowed England to continually mount the pressure on his side.

He played the length of all four of Germany's matches at Euro 2020 and conceded a total of seven goals.

