Euro 2020: 5 players who could thrive as super-subs

Euro 2020 is almost upon us and we're in for a month of exciting footballing action. All the participating nations have named their squads and are all set to battle for continental supremacy. With so many strong units heading into Euro 2020, it's difficult to predict what's going to unfold over the next month.

Some European powerhouses have talent pools so vast that they could field three top teams all by themselves. Unfortunately, that is not possible in the world we live in and we'll only see the cream of the crop sparring with each other.

Top European nations have incredible squad depth heading into Euro 2020

European powerhouses like Belgium, Portugal, France, England, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, among several others, have great squad depth. With UEFA allowing the use of a maximum of five substitutes, teams will have a lot of room to improvise during the matches.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could thrive as super-subs at Euro 2020.

#5 Andrea Belotti (Italy)

Italy v Italy U20 - Friendly Match

Andrea Belotti has been one of the most underrated strikers in Serie A over the last few years. Belotti is likely to be used as a substitute at Euro 2020 and Lazio striker Ciro Immobile is tipped to start ahead of him.

Belotti scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 35 appearances for Torino in Serie A in the 2020-21 season. He is definitely one of the darkhorses of the tournament and opposition teams need to be wary of what Belotti can do off the bench.

Il Gallo is athletic, pacy and a tenacious presence in the final third. He can strike belters with either foot and can fare well in aerial battles. Belotti's tactical intelligence and pace regularly helps him get in behind defences and once he gains a yard on defenders, he's hard to catch up with.

😡 Andrea Belotti has been fouled the most times in Europe's top 5 leagues this season (135)



🥱 Taken a lot of punishment in Torino's relegation battle pic.twitter.com/Zb0FBlQiwE — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 21, 2021

#4 Olivier Giroud (France)

France v Bulgaria - International Friendly

Olivier Giroud has been France's first-choice centre-forward for several years now. He was their farthest man upfront at Euro 2016 and 2018 FIFA World Cup. Giroud is unlike the other pacy and nimble-footed French forwards. His positioning, hold-up play and aerial ability are what set him apart from the rest.

Giroud played that role to perfection at the 2018 World Cup but at Euro 2020, he is likely to be used as a substitute. Karim Benzema has been recalled to the French side and the Real Madrid striker has just signed off on an excellent individual season with Los Blancos.

Giroud can be a great impact sub. His height and aerial ability means that France can shake things up in attack and go for a different route during desperate times at Euro 2020.

