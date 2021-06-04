Euro 2020: 5 superstars who might not have a great impact in the tournament

With UEFA Euro 2020 about to start, fans of the beautiful game are getting ready for the tournament.

Some of the biggest footballing names in the world will be on display at Euro 2020. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Kevin De Bruyne will gun to glory for their respective countries.

However, there are some players who might not be able to showcase their talent or replicate their club's form at Euro 2020.

We look at five superstars who might not have a great impact in the tournament.

#5 Joao Felix (Portugal)

Portugal v Azerbaijan - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Portugal are among the favorites to win Euro 2020. Such is their strength and depth that talented forward Joao Felix might not even start for them.

Felix joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica for a club-record fee of £114.5 million in 2019, but he has been inconsistent with the La Liga giants. There are concerns that Felix is not suited to Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone's style of play. The forward has made 14 starts in La Liga, scoring seven goals and providing five assists as Atletico Madrid won the league.

10 days until the Euros kick off, CAN’T WAIT ⏳ pic.twitter.com/EKOxlSIF2k — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 1, 2021

The 21-year old has 16 caps and three goals for the Portugal national team. With the likes of Diogo Jota, Andre Silva and Goncalo Guedes vying for attacking spots at Euro 2020, Felix might have to make do with a bench role for Portugal.

#4 Ciro Immobile (Italy)

Lithuania v Italy - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

One of the best strikers in Serie A, Ciro Immobile's impact outside of Italy has been extremely poor, to say the least.

His stints with Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla did not go according to plan, but Immobile is Lazio's most important player. The 31-year old, who is likely to lead the line for Italy at Euro 2020, has scored 150 goals in just 219 appearances for Lazio.

With Torino's Andrea Belotti the other number nine in Italy's Euro 2020 squad, Immobile will have to start well at Euro 2020. He has 45 caps for the national team and has scored 12 goals.

