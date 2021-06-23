Euro 2020: 5 most valuable attacking midfielders

UEFA Euro 2020 has lived up to its expectations so far in terms of excitement and goals.

Some of the best footballing nations and players in Europe are trying to win the prestigious tournament. As a result, there has been some excellent football on display.

Euros 2020 has also proved to be a thriving tournament for attacking midfielders so far. Some of the best in that position have done well in the competition, providing goals and creativity.

We look at the 5 most valuable attacking midfielders at Euro 2020.

#5 Kai Havertz (Germany) | €70 million

Germany Herzogenaurach Training Session

Regarded as one of the best young footballers in the world, Kai Havertz ended his debut season with Chelsea on a positive note and has carried that form to Euro 2020.

The Germany international struggled to get going at Chelsea after joining them last summer from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £72 million. However, the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as manager saw Havertz's form improve, and the forward scored the sole goal of the Champions League final against Manchester City.

Kai Havertz loves playing against Ruben Dias

The 22-year old clearly has a high ceiling, and he was a pivotal attacking force in Germany's 4-2 win over Portugal at Euro 2020. Havertz is the present and the future of the Germany national team.

#4 Pedri (Spain) | €70 million

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

Pedri's debut season with Barcelona was a revelation, with the midfielder one of the few players to emerge out of last season with an enhanced reputation.

Not much was expected from Pedri when he joined Barcelona last summer from Las Palmas, but the 18-year old proved to be an important cog for Barcelona. He was ever-present for the club last season, and his performances in a variety of midfield and forward positions earned him a position in the Spain squad for Euro 2020.

Pedri starts for #ESP in their first game at #Euro2020



Pedri starts for #ESP in their first game at #Euro2020

Reminder he's only 18 years old

Spain have not impressed a lot of people so far at Euro 2020, but Pedri's technical qualities have been visible. The prodigious talent has a long way to go, but Barcelona should do all they can to ensure that they keep him, at least for the next decade.

