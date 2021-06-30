Euro 2020: Croatia can feel very proud of themselves despite falling short against Spain

Thrilling football doesn’t come any better than that which was witnessed between Croatia and Spain in the last-16 of Euro 2020.

Two teams with abundant talent went all out and left it all on the pitch. Forget about tactics and game management, this was no-holds-barred.

Despite Spain winning 5-3 after extra-time, Zlatko Dalic’s side gave a good account of themselves and stretched La Roja all the way.

Croatian football has grown exponentially over the last decade. Having been losing finalists at the 2018 World Cup, they were expected to go a step further at Euro 2020.

That did not happen, as they’ve now exited the tournament after falling to Spain. Critically, though, it cannot be said that their defeat was due to a lack of effort, for they gave everything in 120 minutes.

Croatia gallant in defeat against Spain at Euro 2020

Spain were slight favorites going into the last-16 game against Croatia, but Monday’s game was even and there was very little to separate both sides.

Pedri’s own goal should have set Dalic’s side on their way to a famous victory, but a lapse in concentration allowed Pablo Sarabia and Cesar Azpilicueta to turn the game on its head after scoring in quick succession.

Ferran Torres then made it 3-1 to La Roja with just 13 minutes left. At this point, it should’ve been all over for Croatia, except that it wasn’t.

Luka Modric and Co. simply refused to give up and they got their reward when Mislav Orsic and Mario Palasic scored two late goals to take the game into extra time.

In the end, it wasn’t enough as Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal ended Croatia’s hopes of reaching the Euro 2020 quarter-finals. But they were still gallant in defeat.

Croatia’s golden generation bows out on a high at Euro 2020

Many of Croatia’s stars are unlikely to be present when the team plays in subsequent tournaments. Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic have already retired from the national team.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is also likely to be the last tournament for Ivan Perisic and Modric. Croatia’s golden generation may not have won anything, but they’ve taken the country to another level.

Now, they have become a household name in world football and their performance against Spain at Euro 2020 further deepens their status in the game.

“We lost in extra-time. We got tired in the first half running after the ball, we weren’t playing as we should have. After 3-1 we got back into the game, did everything we needed to, and leveled the scores,” Dalic said after the defeat to Spain, as quoted by Croatia Week.

“We created two great chances in extra-time, we didn’t score, after that we lost energy and strength to come back. Congratulations to Spain, and to my players for the fight they showed, especially the second half."

“Croatia has shown that it has the strength, character, quality to be able to play with everyone in the world, yesterday we played against one of the best national teams in the world. Croatia must not fear for its future.”

Croatia’s golden generation will bow out as heroes and feel proud of their exploits despite falling short at Euro 2020.

