Euro 2020: Didier Deschamps’ pragmatism pays off as France edge Germany in heavyweight clash

World champions France commenced their Euro 2020 campaign in Group F with a solitary goal win over Germany. Group F in Euro 2020 has been branded by many as the group of death, as it contains France, Germany, reigning champions Portugal and Hungary.

In the first round of matches in the group, Portugal commenced their title defence with a 3-0 win over Hungary, who, with all due respect, are the whipping boys in the group. Meanwhile, in the other group fixture in Munich, hosts Germany clashed with France in a battle of heavyweights.

Les Bleus took home all three points courtesy an unfortunate own goal by Mats Hummels, but the game was largely even between the two former champions.

France edge Germany in close battle

As the reigning world champions, France are one of the favourites at Euro 2020. But Les Bleus found the going tough against Germany.

It is rare to win the World Cup and Euros back to back, and the challenge that Germany gave Didier Deschamps’ men provided ample evidence of that fact. Die Mannschaft are not as strong as they used to be and are currently undergoing a rebuilding process. But they still gave France a run for their money.

Hummels’ own goal was unfortunate and was ultimately the defining moment in the game. But Germany matched France for large swathes and could count themselves unlucky to end up on the losing side.

While Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller tried their best, Germany’s lack of a potent striker proved to be their undoing as they fruitlessly struggled to get the equaliser.

Paul Pogba's game by numbers vs. #GER



100% take-ons completed

78 touches

13 duels won

12 ball recoveries

4 aerial duels won

4 fouls won

3 touches in the opp box

3 through balls

3 interceptions

3 take-ons

2 tackles made



And one "nibble" from Antonio Rüdiger. 🦷 pic.twitter.com/GD7PKUKv1A — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 16, 2021

Didier Deschamps’ pragmatism pays off

Didier Deschamps has been criticised for adopting a cautious approach to matches despite boasting arguably the strongest squad in the tournament.

However, the France boss’ methods have proven to be tried and tested. This is how France played en route to winning the FIFA World Cup in 2018, so this style of play has proven to be effective.

Having quick players like Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema, and a great passer like Paul Pogba means France can exploit any side that opens up by playing on the counter-attack.

"We played a big game against very good opponents too. I knew my players were going to be ready, but we were in everything, in the fight,” Deschamps said after the game, as quoted by The Indian Express. We didn't struggle that much in the second half. It was a tough match with quality, talent. It was our first match, but it could've been a semi-final or a final.”

Indeed, France didn’t struggle very much against Germany. They came with a clear gameplan that was expertly executed by Deschamps’ boys. So this win should stand France in good stead as the tournament progresses.

