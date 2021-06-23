Euro 2020: Magical Luka Modric drags Croatia over Scotland and into Round of 16

If anybody had said Croatia would finish second in Group D of Euro 2020, few would have believed it. The Blazers made a poor start to the tournament and were winless in their first two group matches.

A defeat to England and a draw against the Czech Republic left Croatia facing the possibility of an early exit. However, Zlatko Dalic’s side has recovered superbly.

On Tuesday, Croatia recorded a hard-fought win over Scotland in a game where all hope was almost lost. However, goals from Nicola Vlasic, Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic sealed a very important win for the Blazers. Croatia cannot be underestimated despite making a poor start to the tournament.

Welcome to Modric’s world

The scoreline looks flattering, but Croatia had to work very hard for this victory. No player epitomized their hard work more than Modric. The Real Madrid midfielder had been quiet in the tournament so far but he put on a Man of the Match performance against Scotland.

Quality players usually step up when it matters most and Modric did exactly that against Scotland. The 35-year-old was at the centre of everything his team did and dragged them on when the scoreline was 1-1 after half-time.

Modric ended the game with a goal – a real beauty to make it 2-1 – before providing the crucial assist for Perisic to put the result beyond doubt with Croatia’s third goal.

It was a magical performance from Modric; one that brings back memories of how he starred at the 2018 World Cup as his country reached the final.

Croatia deservedly through to Round of 16

Croatia’s recovery after their first two matches has been remarkable. The Blazers’ win over Scotland means they’ve booked their place in the Round of 16. They are likely to face tougher opposition in the knockout round, but Croatia have proven that they have still got it in them

"After tonight's performance, we'd have been able to walk off the pitch with our heads high even if we had lost," Modric said after the game, as quoted by Sportstar.

"The goal I scored means a lot to me and I am glad it helped us win, but the most important thing is that the whole team looked the part," added Modric.

It’s been a real battle for Croatia at Euro 2020. However, the team’s stars stepped up when it mattered most and their rivals should take notice.

