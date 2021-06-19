Euro 2020: Ranking the 5 most valuable Germany players

As we approach the end of the second gameweek, Euro 2020 already seems to have the makings of a brilliant tournament.

Germany are perched in the 'Group of Death' this time out, along with the likes of France and Portugal. With both other teams recording wins in the first gameweek, the pressure is well and truly on the Germans.

Blessed with a blossoming young squad, Germany are certainly among the favorites to lift the trophy at Euro 2020. Let's take a look at the five most valuable German players at Euro 2020.

#5 Timo Werner | £58.50 million

Timo Werner will be on everyone's radar for Germany at Euro 2020

Timo Werner takes fifth spot on the list of most valuable players for Germany.

The German speedster made his name with RB Leipzig, before being signed by English heavyweights Chelsea for a reported £47.5 million. The attacker comes into Euro 2020 off the back of a fantastic season at club level, winning the UEFA Champions League and finishing 4th in the Premier League.

The 25-year old has amassed 12 goals and 15 assists in all competitions this season, often drawing a lot of flak for his finishing ability. Blessed with electric pace, Werner is more than capable of being a nuisance to defenders with his runs between the lines.

Currently valued at £58.5 million, Germany will expect Werner to carry his club level success to Euro 2020.

#4 Kai Havertz | £63 million

Kai Havertz for Germany in an international friendly

Kai Havertz is a player that has divided opinion among fans worldwide. Havertz has enjoyed a mixed season at club level in the build-up to Euro 2020.

Initially from Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, Havertz was signed by Chelsea for a reported £62 million before the start of the 2020-21 season. His season with the Blues can only be described as a mixed bag.

Although the German was subpar in the first half of the season, he improved drastically after the appointment of compatriot Thomas Tuchel. He added a few crucial goals for the club, most importantly the winner in the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City.

💙 Kai Havertz sent @ChelseaFC fans into ecstasy by scoring one of world football's most important goals of recent years ⚽️



🥇 We know it won't compare to that paradisiacal night in Porto, but we hope the Germany star has a great 22nd birthday 🥳@kaihavertz29 | @DFB_Team_EN pic.twitter.com/cNYwURNt6A — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 11, 2021

Still only 22, Havertz has already demonstrated the raw talent he possesses. With a little fine tuning, there is no doubt he can be one of the best players in the world. Germany will look to him to perform and strengthen their chances at Euro 2020.

