Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate and England dominate group but the real test starts in the knockout round

England have qualified for the last-16 of Euro 2020 following their victory over the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening. The Three Lions coasted to a narrow 1-0 win over their opponents, thanks to a close-range header from Raheem Sterling in the first half.

Gareth Southgate’s side failed to add to the score. However, they still showed enough attacking intent in the 90 minutes, with Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka earning top plaudits.

Sometimes it’s easy to see just the flaws in a team but there were lots of positives to take from England’s performance against the Czechs.

England make light work of Group D

After three matches in Group D, it is fair to say England have completely dominated the group. Two wins and a draw have seen the Three Lions top the group with ease.

Gareth Southgate’s side wasn’t too impressive in their opening game against Croatia and their performance against Scotland also left many unanswered questions. However, they were dominant against the Czech Republic and, overall, they were far better than every opponent in their group.

In football, they say, you only face what is in front of you and on that score. The Three Lions have done incredibly well to win their group.

The real test starts from the knockout round

England have very little time to celebrate as their position as group winners means they could potentially face Germany, France or Portugal.

Whichever side they meet in the last 16, the Three Lions must be prepared for a tougher test. They may have dominated the group stage, but the real test begins in the knockout round.

"We know world champions, European champions and Germany, who to me look like they're back on song. They've brought some very experienced players back in,” Southgate noted after guiding his team to victory over the Czechs, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"So whoever we play, it's really, really tough opposition. But we've sort of known that for 18 months. We've known the route through," added Southgate.

The Three Lions have the tools to go all the way in the tournament. As to whether they can actually make it happen is a question that will be answered on the pitch in a few days’ time. England, though, have certainly put themselves in the running by topping their group. Now, a bigger test awaits.

