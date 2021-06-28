Euro 2020: Netherlands vs. Czech Republic Match Recap

The Czech Republic capitalized on Matthijs de Ligt's sending off to upset the Netherlands 2-0 at Euro 2020 on Sunday. The Czechs came into the game as the underdogs, having beaten Scotland, drawn with Croatia and lost to England previously.

Patrick Schick, who has become one of the stars of Euro 2020, threatened early when his deflected shot was held well by Martin Stekelenburg. The Czech Republic would then get an even better chance when Antonin Barak got a sight of goal from close range but blasted his left-footed strike over.

It would take until the second half for the Netherlands to show the play that saw them beat Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia in the group stages of Euro 2020. Donyell Malen burst through the Czech defense with a powerful run but was unable to get his shot away as goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik was quick to get off his line.

In the 52nd minute, however, Sunday's Euro 2020 game took a real turn when Matthijs de Ligt was sent off. De Ligt was under pressure from Schick and ended up using his arm to swipe the ball out of harm's way. While it was originally only deemed a yellow card offense, a VAR review upgraded the foul and de Ligt was given his marching orders.

From this point on, the Netherlands came under increasing pressure as the Czech Republic looked to make the most of their man advantage. Pavel Kaderabek came close to opening the scoring when his effort was fantastically blocked by Denzel Dumfries.

In the 68th minute, the Czechs got their goal thanks to a header from Tomas Holes. The goal came from a free kick on the right-wing which Barak swung in towards the far post with his left foot. Tomas Kalas did well to win the first header and flicked the ball back across for Holes to head home.

Things got even better for the Czechs in the 80th minute when Schick made it 2-0. After Holes did brilliantly to win the ball and drive forward, he layed it off to Schick, whose left-footed effort went in at the near post to seal the victory for his nation.

The Czech Republic will next take on Denmark for a spot in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

