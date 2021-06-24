Euro 2020: Unbeaten Sweden emerge as dark horses for title after topping Group E

Sweden managed to pip three-time winners Spain and top their section at Euro 2020. While there have been teams that have disappointed at Euro 2020 like Turkey, Russia and Poland, Sweden have managed to exceed expectations.

Janne Andersson’s side have surprised everyone with their performances in the competition as they look towards the knockout round with confidence. The Blue and Yellow have been very impressive at Euro 2020. On Wednesday, they withstood a late rally from Poland to end their group-stage campaign with a 3-2 win.

🇸🇪 Congratulations, Sweden! Into the round of 16 as Group E winners 🎉#EURO2020 | #SWE pic.twitter.com/vVfqM0M0im — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 23, 2021

Unbeaten Sweden top group E

Spain were widely tipped to win Group E, but even Luis Enrique’s side would be the first to attest how good Sweden have been at Euro 2020.

After holding La Loja to a goalless draw in their group opener, Sweden went on to beat Slovakia and Poland to finish at the top of the group. That they went through the group phase without tasting defeat is something for which they deserve huge plaudits. Andersson's side are taking it game by game, but they have so much potential.

Defensively, Sweden are very compact, and players like Alexander Isak and Emil Forsberg are massive threats in the attacking third, as was seen in their three group games.

⏰ RESULT ⏰



🇸🇪 Forsberg (2) & Claesson net as Sweden qualify

🇵🇱 Lewandowski double not enough for Poland



🤔 Who impressed you most?#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 23, 2021

Sweden emerge as dark horses

Many football fans tipped Turkey to be the dark horses at Euro 2020, but it seems Sweden are the team carrying that mantle now. The Blue and Yellow usurped Spain in their group, and their form suggests they will be no pushovers in the knockout round, no matter who they play against.

"It's a fantastic thing that we won the group. We won the group at the (2018) World Cup, and we're really happy that we've done it again,” Sweden coach Andersson said at his post-match press conference, as quoted by Sports Mole. I'm happy with the team effort. They are warriors. They fought for 90 minutes in this game, and I'm really happy with it."

The Sweden coach continued:

"They are fantastic players, and the way they sacrificed themselves for each other, the team as a whole deserves all the praise they get. Now we get a few more days' rest than we would have done otherwise. It's a fantastic feeling."

Sweden take on Ukraine on Tuesday for a place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals. Considering the form they are in at the moment, anything but a Swedish victory would be a surprise.

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Bhargav