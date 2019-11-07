×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Europa League 2019-20: Manchester United vs Partizan Belgrade Match Preview

joshua wormenor
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
07 Nov 2019, 23:07 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United host Partizan Belgrade at Old Trafford in the Europa League Group L encounter later tonight.

After losing to Bournemouth at the weekend, Manchester United are in desperate need of a win when they host Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League. The Red Devils are on top of Group L with 7 points from their opening three fixtures.

The Red Devils won the reverse fixture 1-0 in Serbia after Anthony Martial converted a first-half penalty. They will be hoping for another win to guarantee their qualification to the knockout stages of the competition.

Partizan, on the other hand, are trailing rivals Red Star Belgrade by 10 points after 14 games as they sit 4th in their league. They will go into the game trilled on the back of their 4-0 victory over Vojvodina last Saturday. A win tonight will raise their hopes of qualifying to the knockout stages of the competition.

Team News

Manchester United will be without several players ahead of this fixture. Centre-backs Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are out due to injuries. Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and long-term absentee Timothy Fosu-Mensah are all sidelined.

Partizan will also be without former Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic.

Form Guide

Manchester United form: LDWWWL

02 November 2019: Bournemouth 1-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

30 October 2019: Chelsea 1-2 Man Utd (League Cup)

Advertisement

27 October 2019: Norwich City 1-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

24 October 2019: Partizan 0-1 Man Utd (Europa League)

20 October 2019: Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Partizan Belgrade form: WLLWLW

02 November 2019: Bournemouth 1-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

30 October 2019: Chelsea 1-2 Man Utd (League Cup)

27 October 2019: Norwich City 1-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

24 October 2019: Partizan 0-1 Man Utd (Europa League)

20 October 2019: Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Predcited Lineups

Predicted XI: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Rojo, Williams; Garner, McTominay; Greenwood, Lingard, Lingard, Martial.

Predicted XI: Stojković; Urošević, Pavlović, Ostojić, Miletić; Tošić, Natkho, Zdjelar, Soumah; Asano, Sadiq.

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Partizan?

Venue: Old Trafford

Date: Thursday, 7 November 2019

Kick-off: 8:00 PM GMT

TV coverage (UK): BT Sport 2

Tags:
Europa League 2019-20 Manchester United Partizan Belgrade Football Anthony Martial Mason Greenwood Leisure Reading
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 4
FT VIT ARS
1 - 1
 Vitória Guimarães vs Arsenal
FT AST AZ
0 - 5
 Astana vs AZ
Today STA EIN 11:25 PM Standard Liège vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Today BAS GET 11:25 PM Basel vs Getafe
Today KRA TRA 11:25 PM Krasnodar vs Trabzonspor
Today APO QAR 11:25 PM APOEL vs Qarabağ
Today F-D SEV 11:25 PM F91 Dudelange vs Sevilla
Today LAZ CEL 11:25 PM Lazio vs Celtic
Today CFR REN 11:25 PM CFR Cluj vs Rennes
Today ROS SPO 11:25 PM Rosenborg vs Sporting CP
Today LAS PSV 11:25 PM LASK vs PSV
Today KOB DYN 11:25 PM København vs Dynamo Kyiv
3' LUG MAL
0 - 0
 Lugano vs Malmö FF
Tomorrow WOL GEN 01:30 AM Wolfsburg vs Gent
Tomorrow OLE SAI 01:30 AM Oleksandria vs Saint-Étienne
Tomorrow SPO BES 01:30 AM Sporting Braga vs Beşiktaş
Tomorrow WOL SLO 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Slovan Bratislava
Tomorrow ESP LUD 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Ludogorets
Tomorrow FER CSK 01:30 AM Ferencváros vs CSKA Moskva
Tomorrow BOR ROM 01:30 AM Borussia M'gladbach vs Roma
Tomorrow WOL IST 01:30 AM Wolfsberger AC vs İstanbul Başakşehir
Tomorrow FEY YOU 01:30 AM Feyenoord vs Young Boys
Tomorrow RAN POR 01:30 AM Rangers vs Porto
Tomorrow MAN PAR 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Partizan
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us