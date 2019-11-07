Europa League 2019-20: Manchester United vs Partizan Belgrade Match Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United host Partizan Belgrade at Old Trafford in the Europa League Group L encounter later tonight.

After losing to Bournemouth at the weekend, Manchester United are in desperate need of a win when they host Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League. The Red Devils are on top of Group L with 7 points from their opening three fixtures.

The Red Devils won the reverse fixture 1-0 in Serbia after Anthony Martial converted a first-half penalty. They will be hoping for another win to guarantee their qualification to the knockout stages of the competition.

Partizan, on the other hand, are trailing rivals Red Star Belgrade by 10 points after 14 games as they sit 4th in their league. They will go into the game trilled on the back of their 4-0 victory over Vojvodina last Saturday. A win tonight will raise their hopes of qualifying to the knockout stages of the competition.

Team News

Manchester United will be without several players ahead of this fixture. Centre-backs Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are out due to injuries. Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and long-term absentee Timothy Fosu-Mensah are all sidelined.

Partizan will also be without former Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic.

Form Guide

Manchester United form: LDWWWL

02 November 2019: Bournemouth 1-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

30 October 2019: Chelsea 1-2 Man Utd (League Cup)

27 October 2019: Norwich City 1-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

24 October 2019: Partizan 0-1 Man Utd (Europa League)

20 October 2019: Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Partizan Belgrade form: WLLWLW

Predcited Lineups

Predicted XI: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Rojo, Williams; Garner, McTominay; Greenwood, Lingard, Lingard, Martial.

Predicted XI: Stojković; Urošević, Pavlović, Ostojić, Miletić; Tošić, Natkho, Zdjelar, Soumah; Asano, Sadiq.

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Partizan?

Venue: Old Trafford

Date: Thursday, 7 November 2019

Kick-off: 8:00 PM GMT

TV coverage (UK): BT Sport 2