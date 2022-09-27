European giants willing to offer defender short-term contract extension to fend off PSG interest - Reports

Inter Milan are considering offering defender Milan Skriniar a new short-term deal to repel interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). This is according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Get Italian Football News).

Skriniar has been Inter Milan's main centre-back for a couple of seasons now. He has played 224 matches for the club since joining from Sampdoria in 2017.

However, the Slovakia international has entered the final year of his contract at the San Siro, with PSG ready to pounce on the opportunity.

Inter Milan wanted to tie Skriniar by offering him a new contract but talks between the club and the player have stalled at the moment. According to the aforementioned source, Inter wanted to offer the Slovakian a new contract in the ongoing international break.

As things stand, Skriniar will be in a position to discuss terms with PSG in January and will be available on a free transfer next summer.

The Parisian giants, meanwhile, are unwilling to pay more than €30 million on Skriniar due to the amount of time remaining on his contract.

Fabrizio Romano



"When there will be updates, you will know from me and no one else". Milan Škriniar on PSG deal collapsed and new contract talks with Inter: "I never speak about my contract here in public. It's not the right place to discuss about it".

Inter Milan are therefore keen to offer Skriniar a new short-term contract to fend off PSG for the time being.

The Serie A giants want to include a release clause in Skriniar's contract which could keep clubs away from the priced asset. A release clause would also see Inter Milan pocket a fixed amount in transfer fees for Skriniar should any interested party activate it in the future.

PSG, meanwhile, will need a new centre-back in the near future as a potential replacement for Sergio Ramos. The Spanish defender is 36 years old and has his contract expiring at the end of the current season.

Presnel Kimpembe's future with the Parisians is under scanner as well.

PSG have made an unbeaten start to the 2022-23 season

Paris Saint-Germain have made an exceptional start to the 2022-23 season with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in red-hot form. The Parisian giants are currently unbeaten this season across all competitions.

Christophe Galtier's side are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 charts, having amassed 22 points from their opening eight games. They have scored 26 goals in the Ligue so far this season.

Paris Saint-Germain have been equally impressive in the UEFA Champions League. They have won both of their group matches so far, including a 2-1 victory over Serie A giants Juventus.

They will next be in action at home against OGC Nice in Ligue 1 on October 1.

