Pep Guardiola declared that Manchester United "are back" after City lost the Manchester derby 2-1 in January and his words seem to be coming true. The Red Devils have been in great form recently, having won ten, drawn one and lost one in their last 12 games across competitions.

They currently sit fourth in the Premier League table and have reached the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup, while also reaching their first EFL Cup final since 2017.

Having signed the likes of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Antony and Christian Eriksen in the summer, the Red Devils have improved drastically this season. They look hungrier as a team with a winning mentality under their new manager Erik Ten Hag, who wants to bring back the glory days to Old Trafford.

However, United do not boast a big squad as they lack solid backup players in many key areas of the pitch, as shown in their recent 3-2 loss to Arsenal. They have tried to fill those gaps in the January transfer window by making a few good signings.

In this article, we'll rate the Red Devils' business in the recently-concluded January transfer window.

Manchester United's January transfer business

Wout Weghorst

Very few people had heard about Dutch striker Wout Weghorst before his World Cup heroics, when he scored twice in the quarter-final against Argentina. Despite the Netherlands' loss, Weghorst's performances put him on Ten Hag's radar.

United paid Besiktas €3 million, where he was on loan from Burnley, and signed him on loan until the end of the season.

Weghorst has impressed in his first month at United. Despite scoring just once in his five appearances so far, his impact on the team has been clear. His ability to draw defenders out of their positions allows the likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford to run through.

His physicality, aggression and off-the-ball work rate has given the team another dimension in their attack.

After Cristiano Ronaldo's contract was terminated by the club, United were left with the injury-prone Anthony Martial as their main striker and needed another high-profile option. They signed Weghorst, a move which so far has paid off.

Jack Butland

Once considered a keeper with a great future, everything did not go as planned for Jack Butland. His injury-plagued career kept him from making the most of his potential and he had to spend most of his career playing in the second division of English football.

The 29-year-old was signed by Crystal Palace in the summer of 2020 and has shown some glimpses of his ability at Selhurst Park.

Manchester united were in the market for a goalkeeper after Martin Dubravka's six-month loan ended in January and he returned to Newcastle United. They acted swiftly in contacting Palace over a potential move and signed Butland on loan until the end of the season.

Butland is the second-choice keeper behind David De Gea and is yet to make an appearance for the club. The club are yet to decide on De Gea's future as his under-study Dean Henderson is performing well on loan at Nottingham Forest. De Gea's contract ends this summer, but he has an option to extend it by 12 months.

Marcel Sabitzer

It came as a surprise to everyone when Marcel Sabitzer was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United on deadline day. But the Red Devils knew what they were doing.

Christian Eriksen suffered an ankle injury against Reading in their FA Cup fourth-round fixture, which is likely to keep him out until the end of the season. The playmaker's role has been crucial for Ten Hag this season, and the Dane has impressed in his debut campaign for the Red Devils, scoring two goals and providing nine assists in all competitions.

Fred and Scott McTominay just didn't fill his role in the midfield as they are more defensive minded.

Manchester United were in dire need of a deep playmaker who could carry the ball and make key passes like Eriksen. They eventually decided on 28-year-old Marcel Sabitzer, with the Austrian having been overlooked at Bayern Munich for much of the season.

They signed him on loan until the end of the season.

He has made 24 appearances for Bayern in all competitions in which he has scored just one goal and provided one assist. However, he is a quality player who can add depth and creativity to Manchester United's midfield. His versatile game can help the team in both defense and attack.

In all, Manchester United were shrewd in the January transfer window and restrained from spending big like other big clubs in the Premier League. They have made three loan signings in Wout Weghorst, Jack Butland and Marcel Sabitzer, who are all quality players.

The signings will allow the club to remain competitive this season, while also allowing Ten Hag to reassess his squad and splash the cash on marquee signings in the summer.

