TV personality Piers Morgan has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo got a touch on the ball for Portugal's first goal in their 2-0 win over Uruguay in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes' cross-cum-shot sneaked into the far post in the 54th minute of the competition. But Ronaldo claimed he got a head on the ball and celebrated as if it was his goal.

However, FIFA later officially awarded the goal to Fernandes as the former Real Madrid attacker clearly failed to get a touch on the ball. But Cristiano Ronaldo, as he was seen gesturing after full-time, and his friend Morgan refuse to agree that it was indeed Bruno's goal.

Hours after the match, Morgan tweeted that the Portugal captain had confirmed to him that his head touched the ball. He even claimed that Bruno agreed to it.

"Ronaldo confirmed to me that his head touched the ball. Even Bruno agrees," Morgan tweeted.

Recent reports have also claimed that the Portugal Football Federation will present evidence to FIFA that the goal was scored by Cristiano Ronaldo. It is still unclear what evidence that would be as replays clearly show daylight between the player's head and the ball.

Former USMNT captain Alexi Lalas, too, had previously revealed that Ronaldo texted Morgan after the match claiming the goal to be his.

"The breaking news is that Cristiano Ronaldo did not score despite his claims that it did touch him. I was just with Piers Morgan and he said that Cristiano texted him from the locker room saying that he believes that it touched his head. So, uhm, who knows," Lalas told FOX Soccer.

Bruno Fernandes single-handedly takes Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal to FIFA World Cup Round of 16

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Uruguay:



84% pass accuracy

83 touches

5/6 long balls completed

3 ground duels won

3 shots on target

2 goals



Simply magic. 🪄 Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Uruguay: 84% pass accuracy 83 touches 5/6 long balls completed 3 ground duels won 3 shots on target 2 goalsSimply magic. 🪄 https://t.co/AEfiK8f2v8

Bruno Fernandes scored both goals as Portugal defeated Uruguay 2-0 on Monday, Novemer 28, to register their second consecutive win of the World Cup. The result helped them book a place in the Round of 16.

Bruno took his competition's tally to two goals and two assists with it. He also came close to completing his hat-trick but hit the post in the final minutes of the encounter against the South American giants.

Get Brazil vs Switzerland Live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group H in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ghana Portugal Uruguay Korea Republic 1316 votes