Everton 2-1 Arsenal: 5 talking points as Gunners suffer another defeat | Premier League 2020-21

It's been a year since Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti were appointed managers by their respective clubs. The former is struggling to inspire Arsenal in the Premier League while the latter is enjoying his time in the top six of the table.

Everton took the lead in the 22nd minute in the game between the two clubs following an own goal from Rob Holding. The Arsenal captain tried to track Dominic Calvert-Lewin but the forward's header hit Holding's thigh and was deflected into the net.

The Gunners were awarded a penalty after Tom Davies brought down Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the Everton box. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missing, Nicolas Pepe stepped up to take it and made no mistake from the spot.

Just seconds before half-time, Pepe allowed Yerry Mina to run free and the Colombian defender scored from a corner to give Everton the lead again. That goal proved to be the match-winner as Arsenal were unable to secure a comeback. On that note, here are five talking points from the match.

#5 Everton move up to second in the Premier League table

Yerry Mina scored the matchwinner in the 45th minute

It's an early Christmas present for the Toffees who are moving their way up the Premier League table. With the 2-1 victory at Goodison Park, Everton are now 2nd, five points behind their Merseyside rivals.

Ancelotti's team face a winless Sheffield United next weekend and they will host Manchester City before 2020 comes to an end. As things stand, Everton's great form means that they are on track to finishing in the top six at the end of the year.

Since the establishment of the Premier League, Everton's highest league finish is 4th in the 2004/05 campaign but under the tutelage of Ancelotti, they could create history this season.

3 - Everton have won each of their last three Premier League games, guaranteeing them a spot in the top four at Christmas for the first time since 2004-05 (3rd). Building. pic.twitter.com/Qjn2FE8SL8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2020

#4 Arsenal have forgotten how to attack

Arsenal fell to another Premier League defeat

With no players making runs forward or getting into the Everton box, it seemed nearly impossible for Arsenal to create scoring chances or trouble Pickford.

According to SkySports, Arsenal have the lowest shooting accuracy and shot conversion rate in the Premier League. The Gunners often rely on hopeful balls, wishing that one team-mate or another would miraculously connect and score a wonder goal.

Arsenal attacking stats in the Premier League since the October international break:



3 goals (20th)

27 shots on target (19th)

35% shooting accuracy (20th)

2.9% shot conversion rate (20th)



[Sky] #afc pic.twitter.com/hTxUNstpok — afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 19, 2020

At half-time, Arsenal legend Ian Wright said,

"I don't see how Arsenal are gonna win the game."

"The best they can do is stay in it... I don't see where the threat is coming from."

Willian, who was signed in the summer to provide more creativity and attacking threat, offered nothing in the game. The former Chelsea man had the joint-fewest touches alongside Pickford in the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, his performance wasn't any better and in the last 11 Premier League games, Willian has produced just one shot on target. Clearly, the Gunners made a wrong move in signing the 32-year-old from Stamford Bridge.