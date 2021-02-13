Everton vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Everton take on Fulham at Goodison Park on Sunday. Everton have been impressive this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Fulham have struggled in the Premier League this season and find themselves in 18th place in the league table. The Cottagers are set to face an intense relegation battle in the coming months and will need to win this game.

Everton, on the other hand, find themselves in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have grown under Carlo Ancelotti. The Toffees played out a 5-4 thriller against the Spurs in the FA Cup earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Everton vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Everton have a good record against Fulham and have won 31 games out of a total of 64 matches played between the two teams. Fulham have managed only 20 victories against Everton and need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

The previous game between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was exceptional on the day but is unavailable for this fixture.

Everton form guide in the Premier League: D-L-W-D-W

Fulham form guide in the Premier League: D-L-D-D-L

Everton vs Fulham Team News

Everton have a depleted squad

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Allan, Jordan Pickford, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. James Rodriguez and Fabian Delph are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to play a part in this match.

Injured: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Allan, Jordan Pickford, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: James Rodriguez, Fabian Delph, Lucas Digne

Suspended: None

Fulham need to win this game

Fulham

Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney are recovering from injuries at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Fulham have not been at their best and will likely field a defensive line-up in this game.

Injured: Terence Kongolo, Tom Cairney

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Everton vs Fulham Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Robin Olsen; Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Seamus Coleman; Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson; Alex Iwobi, Richarlison, Joshua King

Daily communication to improve. 🗣️@TosinAdarabioyo and the lads are looking at the fine details. 🔎#FFC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 12, 2021

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Antonee Robinson, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen, Kenny Tete; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed; Ademola Lookman, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Josh Maja

Everton vs Fulham Prediction

Everton have impressive players in their ranks and have shown tremendous improvement over the past few months under Carlo Ancelotti. The Toffees are a robust unit and will be disappointed with anything less than a victory in this fixture.

Fulham have not done justice to their potential in the Premier League but have pulled off the occasional upset this season. Everton are the better team, however, and are likely to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Fulham

