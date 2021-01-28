Everton vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League features another interesting set of fixtures this weekend as Everton take on Newcastle United at Goodison Park on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Newcastle United have endured a miserable season so far and will have to play out of their skins to take something away from this match. The Magpies have suffered six defeats on the trot and plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

Everton have experienced a discernible slump after a positive start to the season under Carlo Ancelotti and will need to get their campaign back on track. The Toffees played out a 1-1 draw against Leicester City earlier this week and will want to win this match.

Everton vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

Everton and Newcastle United are two of the oldest clubs in the Premier League and have played 177 games against each other. Everton have won 74 games as opposed to Newcastle's 67 victories and will be confident ahead of this match.

The reverse fixture between the two sides earlier this season ended in a 2-1 victory for Newcastle United. Everton struggled to break the Magpies down on the day and will want to take it up a notch in this game.

Everton form guide in the Premier League: D-W-L-W-W

Newcastle United form guide in the Premier League: L-L-L-L-L

Everton vs Newcastle United Team News

Everton have a few injury concerns

Everton

Allan, Niels Nkounkou, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and Fabian Delph are currently injured and will be unavailable for this game. James Rodriguez scored an excellent goal against Leicester City this week and is likely to play an important part in this match.

Injured: Allan, Niels Nkounkou, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Fabian Delph

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle United need to win this game

Newcastle United

Federico Fernandez, DeAndre Yedlin, and Paul Dummett are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this weekend's fixture. Ciaran Clark is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to play a part against Everton.

Injured: Federico Fernandez, DeAndre Yedlin, Paul Dummett

Doubtful: Ciaran Clark

Suspended: None

Everton vs Newcastle United Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate; Tom Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Alex Iwobi, James Rodriguez, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

📺 Graeme Jones spoke with NUFC TV after joining the Magpies' first team coaching staff.



⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 27, 2021

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Karl Darlow; Jamal Lewis, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden; Jacob Murphy, Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Hendrick, Miguel Almiron; Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson

Everton vs Newcastle United Prediction

Everton have improved under Carlo Ancelotti but will need to add a modicum of consistency to their season to finish in the top four. With the likes of James Rodriguez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in their ranks, Everton hold all the cards this weekend.

Newcastle United have struggled to cope with the Premier League's rising standards and will face a relegation battle this season. Everton are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 3-1 Newcastle United

