RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The Bundesliga is back in action this weekend as Bayer Leverkusen take on RB Leipzig in an important fixture at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Both teams find themselves in the title race at the moment and will want a positive result from this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have exceeded expectations this season. Die Werkself suffered a 1-0 defeat to VfL Wolfsburg last week and will want to return to winning ways in this game.

RB Leipzig are three points ahead of their opponents at the moment and could put pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table with a victory in this match. The home side was stunned by FSV Mainz in its previous game and will need to win this match.

Not long to go until we take on @bayer04_en on Saturday evening! 🔜



Here's all the key stats you need for #RBLB04 👇🧐



🔴⚪ #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/pOgxQv4Ia9 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 28, 2021

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

RB Leipzig have an excellent record against Bayer Leverkusen and have won four games out of a total of nine matches played between the two teams. Bayer Leverkusen have managed only one victory against RB Leipzig and need to take it up a notch this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams fought hard on the day and will have to put in a similar effort in this game.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-L-D-L

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-D-W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in Serie A history

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

RB Leipzig have a strong squad

RB Leipzig

Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs, and Ibrahima Konate are currently injured and have been ruled out of this match. Kevin Kampl is also carrying a knock and might not be included in the squad.

Injured: Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs, Ibrahima Konate

Doubtful: Kevin Kampl

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen need to win this game

Bayer Leverkusen

Advertisement

Exequiel Palacios, Santiago Arias, Paulinho, and Mitchell Weiser are currently injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Sven Bender has made progress with his recovery and might not be risked in this match.

Injured: Exequiel Palacios, Santiago Arias, Paulinho, Mitchell Weiser

Doubtful: Sven Bender

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban, Lukas Klostermann; Angelino, Marcel Sabitzer, Tyler Adams, Nordi Mukiele; Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg

When you're hungry for a goal and three points...



🔜 #RBLB04 pic.twitter.com/Mh07Knhe4r — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) January 28, 2021

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky; Wendell, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Lars Bender; Charles Aranguiz, Nadiem Amiri, Florian Wirtz; Moussa Diaby, Leon Bailey, Patrik Schick

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

RB Leipzig have been impressive this season but their recent slump does not bode well for a potential title challenge. Bayern Munich have managed to regain their top spot and both RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen will need to take it up a notch in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen have taken the Bundesliga by storm this season and can potentially trouble RB Leipzig in this fixture. RB Leipzig have the home advantage, however, and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Also Read: Marseille vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21