Marseille vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with a set of important fixtures this weekend as Marseille take on Rennes at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to pick up a victory in this match.

Marseille are currently in sixth place in the Ligue 1 standings but will be concerned by their slump in recent weeks. Les Olympiens suffered a 3-1 defeat to Monaco in their previous game and are in desperate need of a victory.

Rennes also suffered a 1-0 defeat against Lille in their previous match and will want to return to winning ways in this game. The away side is in fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings and will be looking for a top-four finish.

[PROS]



💬 Le dernier match, le classement & la rencontre face à Marseille... 3⃣ questions à @Delcass69.👇

---#AllezRennes#ToutDonner 💪🔴⚫ — Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) January 28, 2021

Marseille vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Marseille have a good record against Rennes and have won 19 matches out of a total of 44 games played between the two teams. Rennes have managed 14 victories against Marseille and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Rennes. Marseille were well below their best on the day and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-D-W

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-D-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in Serie A history

Marseille vs Rennes Team News

Marseille will have to be at their best

Marseille

Jordan Amavi and Boubacar Kamara are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this game. Luis Henrique has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to feature in this game.

Injured: Jordan Amavi, Boubacar Kamara

Doubtful: Luis Henrique

Suspended: None

Rennes need to win this game

Rennes

Advertisement

Flavien Tait, Daniele Rugani, James Lea Siliki, and Serhou Guirassy are currently injured for Rennes and will not play a part in this game. Jonas Martin and Romain Del Castillo are back in contention and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Flavien Tait, Daniele Rugani, James Lea Siliki, Serhou Guirassy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille vs Rennes Predicted XI

Marseille Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Mandanda; Yuto Nagatomo, Duje Caleta-Car, Leonardo Balerdi, Hiroki Sakai; Pape Gueye, Valentin Rongier; Valere Germain, Morgan Sanson, Florian Thauvin; Dario Benedetto

🔴 LOSC and Valencia CF have reached an agreement for the loan of attacker Fadiga "Iddy" Ouattara until the end of the 2020-2021 campaign. pic.twitter.com/KqZIvidBBb — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) January 27, 2021

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Romain Salin; Faitout Maouassa, Nayef Aguerd, Gerzino Nyamsi, Hamari Traore; Steven Nzonzi, Eduardo Camavinga, Benjamin Bourigeaud; Martin Terrier, Jeremy Doku, Clement Grenier

Marseille vs Rennes Prediction

Marseille have been disappointing in recent weeks and will have to play out of their skins to finish in the top four this season. The home side faces a direct competitor in Rennes and cannot afford to lose this match.

Rennes have been inconsistent this season and will need to work hard to get the better of Marseille in this fixture. Both teams have their fair share of problems to solve and will have to be at their best on Saturday.

Prediction: Marseille 1-1 Rennes

Also Read: Macarthur FC vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21