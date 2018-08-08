Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FA Community Shield: 3 key takeaways from Manchester City vs Chelsea

Chirag Rathore
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.13K   //    08 Aug 2018, 16:48 IST

The recently concluded FA Community Shield provided a glimpse of what lies in store for the upcoming season. With Manchester City looking set to dominate, another rebuilding season at Chelsea awaits.

Here are the three key takeaways from the match:

#3 Jorginho struggles

Chelsea v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly
Jorginho

It is safe to say that Jorginho is the marquee signing of the transfer window for Chelsea. The Italian midfielder, whose arrival was insisted upon by Sarri, was brought to familiarize the Blues with Sarri’s style of play.

Jorginho has looked good in pre-season. His familiarity with Sarri’s methods and his style of play make it easier to fulfill the deep playmaker role. He is a clever player, with quick feet. He has the ability to set the tempo of a game, while also looking to play the killer pass to release one of the front three.

Surprisingly, Jorginho had a poor game against Manchester City. He struggled to create any rhythm with Ross Barkley and Cesc Fabregas. As the deepest player in the 3-man midfield, he was often isolated and had a hard time trying to track the movements of Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva.

Jorginho’s off day did not end there. His passing radar was all over the place and he misplaced passes throughout the game. He found it difficult to get a foothold in the game and it was reflected in the overall pattern as Manchester City looked a cut above their rivals.

It is not entirely fair to blame the former Napoli man for the team's struggles. Barkley and Fabregas ventured too far forward when chasing the ball and left Jorginho isolated as a result. While N’golo Kante will make things easier with his arrival, as he is expected to slot ahead of Fabregas, Chelsea still need to find an effective solution for the left of the 3 man midfield.

Barkley looked decent when on the ball, though his passing in the final 3rd left much to be desired. His work off the ball is the real concern, as he was stranded too far up the field every time Chelsea lost possession and had a nightmare trying to track the Manchester City midfield. 

Chirag Rathore
CONTRIBUTOR
For me, winning isn’t something that happens suddenly on the field when the whistle blows and the crowds' roar. Winning is something that builds physically and mentally every day that you train and every night that you dream. - Emmit James Smith, III I'm a bilingual Masters Graduate currently working in Financial Services and an aspiring Football Journalist. I am an avid watcher of the Premier League but also keep with La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga. I usually write about my thoughts before or after a game and try to be unbiased after examining every facet of the story.
