The race for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League is heating up, with Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Benfica and AC Milan emerging as the first four quarterfinalists following this week's round of 16 second-leg action.

After losing the first leg at Signal Iduna Park, Chelsea were back in the groove against Dortmund at Stamford Bridge. The Blues finally produced a performance that would surely soothe the under-fire manager Graham Potter.

In Portugal, Benfica produced an attacking masterclass to oust minnows Club Brugge and book their place in the last eight. The Portuguese giants were dominant from the get-go and ultimately ran out 5-1 winners on the night and 7-1 on aggregate.

Bayern Munich displayed all the hallmarks of a European champion in their convincing win over Paris Saint-Germain. The Bavarians looked poised over both legs, handing PSG a 3-0 loss on aggregate that saw Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe failing to score.

Unlike Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur were unable to mount a second-leg comeback and were dumped out by Serie A champions AC Milan. It was a lackluster display from both sides, with the two legs producing just one goal.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the best stats from this week's UEFA Champions League clashes.

Best Stats from this week's Champions League action (game-wise)

Chelsea vs. Dortmund

Chelsea have become the fourth club after Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona to progress from the knockout stage ties five times after losing the first leg.

Borussia Dortmund have now lost their last six away games against English sides in the Champions League. Their last win in England came against Arsenal (2-1) in October 2013.

Chelsea have scored more than once for the first time in their last 13 games. The last time they scored twice in a game was against Bournemouth in Premier League in December 2022.

Chelsea have qualified for the Champions League quarterfinals for the 12th time, tied with Juventus for the fifth most quarterfinals qualifications.

Raheem Sterling is only three goals away from equalling Wayne Rooney's record for most goals in the Champions League by an Englishman.

Benfica vs. Club Brugge

Benfica have reached the quarterfinals of Europe's premier club competition in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1967-68/ 1968-69.

Benfica scored five goals in a European knockout game for the first time in the club's history.

Club Brugge suffered their heaviest-ever defeat on aggregate in European knockout football (excluding qualifiers).

Benfica's Joao Mario has become the first player to score five penalties in a single Champions League campaign.

Benfica's 7-1 aggregate win over Club Brugge is the biggest margin of victory in a European knockout tie for any club outside of Europe's top five leagues.

Bayern Munich vs. PSG

Since the start of last season, no team has scored more goals (32), won more games (8), and kept more clean sheets (6) in UEFA Champions League home games than Bayern Munich.

PSG failed to score in either leg of a Champions League knockout tie for the first time since the 1994-95 semi-finals against AC Milan (also lost 3-0 on aggregate).

Lionel Messi became just the third player after Iker Casillas and Cristiano Ronaldo to start 150 games in Europe's premier competition.

Bayern Munich have qualified for the UCL quarterfinals for a record 21st time, more than any other club in the competition's history.

PSG failed to keep a single clean sheet in a European campaign for the first time in the club's history.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. AC Milan

Spurs have failed to win their last five UEFA Champions League knockout games (D1, L4) since the remarkable 3-2 win over Ajax that took them to the final in 2019.

AC Milan have reached the quarterfinals of UCL for the first time since 2011-12. Coincidently, they knocked out Arsenal, Spurs' local rivals, to reach the last eight in 2012.

AC Milan have reached the quarterfinals of the UCL for the eighth time, only shy of Juventus (12) for the most by an Italian club.

Spurs' streak of scoring in 147 consecutive home games came to an end against AC Milan. The last goalless game at Spurs' home ground came against Swansea at Wembley in September 2017.

Stats Courtesy of ESPN & WhoScored.

