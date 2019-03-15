Fans laugh at Ajax FC after drawing Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinals

Juventus will play Ajax FC in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Italian side, Juventus are drawn to play against Ajax FC in the quarter-finals of the Champions League 2018-19. The first leg will be played at the Johan Cruijff Arena on April 9, whereas, Juventus will host Ajax FC at the Allianz Stadium for the second leg on April 16.

Ajax FC and Juventus have won a total of six Champions League titles between them but none of them lifted the trophy in last 20 years.

Juventus booked their place in the quarter-finals of the competition by beating Atletico Madrid 3-2 on aggregate in the round-of-16. The Italians overturned Madrid's two-goal advantage from the first leg of the tie by beating them 3-0 in the reverse fixture.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are currently at the top of the Serie A table,18 clear of their nearest rivals Napoli. They are marching towards winning their eighth consecutive league title and are yet to lose a game in the league this season. They are scheduled to play against Genoa FC at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris next before hosting Empoli at the Allianz Stadium on March 30.

On the other hand, Ajax booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League after beating reigning Champions Real Madrid 5-3 on aggregate in the round-of-16.

Ajax are currently second in the Eredivisie table, just two points behind the leaders PSV Eindhoven. The Godenzonen are playing some excellent attacking football this season and are chasing their first league title since the 2013-14 season. They are scheduled to play against the league leaders, PSV Eindhoven on Sunday before facing AZ Alkmaar at the AFAS Stadion on April 4.

Football fans on Twitter reacted with plenty of humour and wit to the draw, and here are some of the best tweets.

Last time Ajax met Juventus in the Champions League, Pavel Nedved did this. pic.twitter.com/3bdDeuKcsI — Emmet Gates (@EmmetGates) March 15, 2019

Ronaldo knowing he's going to score at least 3 goals over both legs against ajax.#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/wGE4r5fo9k — BANTS (@URBANCYNICS) March 15, 2019

This is how I train to face Ajax!

EASY WORK for CR7 #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/qQ0aYnuJep — مكغ الحبيس (@McGregor_CR7) March 15, 2019

Ronaldo: baby who beat you?



Madrid: Daddy Ajax oh



Ronaldo to Ajax: pic.twitter.com/RWfD6G5ELx — ᴛʜᴇ ᴇǫᴜᴀʟɪsᴇʀ ⚖️ (@TheDilichi) March 15, 2019

When Juventus got Ajax pic.twitter.com/LLkPbKaWOq — Jonathan (@Chucks__) March 15, 2019

When Ajax finds out they’re facing Ronaldo & Juventus pic.twitter.com/wwE8xRka8N — JAGS (@EtniesJags) March 15, 2019

Ajax against Juventus? Ajax honey you got this! defeat the overrated team #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/MwEmNCaDNt — Sαsh ❀ (@Beyond7Scene) March 15, 2019

When Ronaldo finds out Juventus is playing Ajax in the Quarter Finals pic.twitter.com/IwHFemLVXt — JAGS (@EtniesJags) March 15, 2019

If Juventus wins the Champions League this year, Buffon will be pissed!#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/88S0xqYimz — Welile 'Wellington' G (@WelsWG) March 15, 2019

Frenkie de Jong, Ajax midfielder: "When I was around 10–12 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo was already one of the best players in the world. So it is nice that I will now face him for real."#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/6ckkmTeAlv — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 15, 2019

Ajax vs. Juve in a repeat of the 1996 #UCL final ✨ pic.twitter.com/hSEtVeeA3J — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 15, 2019

