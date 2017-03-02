Fantasy Premier League 2016-17: 5 Players to pick for Gameweek 27

Sportskeeda turns scout as we bring to you our player picks for Gameweek 27.

Rebant Malhotra 02 Mar 2017

This is the right time to get Aguero in your team

Gameweek 26 turned out to be an interesting one despite the absence of two notable teams in Arsenal and Manchester United. Harry Kane owners were rewarded as the Englishman produced a massive 20 point haul to give his owners a big push towards the top.

Chelsea had a tricky match against Swansea but ultimately ended on top with superb performances from ex-Barcelona pair Pedro and Fabregas. Elsewhere, Merseyside clubs had extremely different outings. Everton won their fixture against Sunderland and the club are unbeaten in their last 9 matches. However, Liverpool were thrashed by Leicester City as Jamie Vardy scored a superb brace to deny Liverpool the points.

Note to managers: Gameweek 28 will only be played by Bournemouth, West Ham, Everton, West Brom, Liverpool and Burnley

As a double gameweek solely for Manchester City looms around the corner, Sportskeeda brings to you 5 players that could help you in Gameweek 27:

#1 Sergio Aguero – 12.7

Gabriel Jesus’ arrival had cast a cloud on the Argentine’s status in the Manchester City squad but the striker is back in the ranks once again due to the Brazilian’s injury. The lethal forward has cemented his place and will easily be the most lethal player playing this gameweek. The player is a complete striker and has the ability to score some absolute world class goals.

City’s win in the FA Cup means that the club will have a double gameweek and this is the perfect time to use your Triple Captain chip on the Argentine. Manchester City first go up against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, a team that have been a disaster at the back. Their next game will be against Stoke City at the Etihad stadium, who recently got demolished by Harry Kane at White Hart Lane.

Two enticing fixtures make Aguero a solid pick for a Triple Captain chip.

Next 3 fixtures: Sunderland(A), Stoke(H), Liverpool(H)