Fantasy Premier League 2016-17: 5 Players to pick for Gameweek 28

Sportskeeda turns scout as we bring to you our player selections for Gameweek 28.

@rebantmalhotra by Rebant Malhotra Top 5 / Top 10 10 Mar 2017, 09:32 IST

Mane is the best asset from Liverpool to have in FPL

Gameweek 27 turned out to be a dismal one for managers who decided to triple captain Sergio Aguero. Despite 2 teams having double gameweeks, the average scored stood at 50.

Chelsea defeated their London rivals West Ham with some brilliant display of counter attacking football. Manchester United, on the other hand, slipped up the chance to break into the top 4 and to their dismay, Liverpool defeated Arsenal and jumped to the 4th spot. Tottenham had a thrilling outing against Everton which ended 3-2 in the favour of the Lilywhites who are now 2nd, 10 points behind table-toppers Chelsea.

Gameweek 28 will feature a total of eight teams out of the 20 that play in the Premier League and it is necessary to make some smart choices so as to not disrupt your team balance for the future gameweeks.

Sportskeeda brings to you our 5 player selections for Gameweek 28

#1 Sadio Mane – £9.5

Mane has been one ray of hope in an otherwise rather dull 2017 for the Reds. The Senegalese international has been immense for the team and continues to dominate teams using sheer pace and skill. Mane’s directness is extremely productive in the game since it offers a higher probability of getting a goal or an assist since he is always involved in the action.

Liverpool’s fixture will be played at Anfield against Burnley, a team with a rather dismal away record. Mane will in all likeliness be a menace for the Burnley defenders, although there is always the chance of Liverpool having a rather poor outing against a smaller club, which has often been the case with Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Next 3 fixtures: Burnley(H), Man City(A), Everton(H)