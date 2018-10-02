Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 10 Best Defenders To Boost Your FPL Points

Ben Roberts FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 771 // 02 Oct 2018, 15:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has been in tip-top form so far this season

Defenders in Fantasy Premier League are often overlooked, as most people's attention is immediately on the midfielders and strikers. It's true that these attacking players can in most cases garner up considerably more points than defenders, but it's also vitally important than you know which players to choose when forming your backline. If you neglect the defence, you're bound to lose out on a great deal of points, just through carelessness.

We're now seven Gameweeks into the FPL season, so the cracks in your defence will have begun to show by now. If you're not quite sure where to start in terms of making repairs, then you've come to the right place.

Coming up is a list of the 10 best defenders that you can put into your squad. Some of these players are cheap and affordable, whilst others are on the more expensive side, but all of them will become assets to your squad, racking up points that you didn't know you were missing until now.

#10 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - £5.9

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Virgil van Dijk is a regular starter for Liverpool so there's no worry insofar as his playtime is concerned. He's managed to rack up 26 points from seven games thus far, which isn't as much as others, but definitely enough to see him get a spot on this list.

He's a consistent performer in real life, too, which is reflected by the decent amount of points he picks up week after week. If you're after a solid defender that you can put into the side, who'll hoover up any remaining points that your current defenders simply aren't getting, then van Dijk is the man.

1 / 10 NEXT