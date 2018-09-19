Fantasy Premier League: 5 Biggest disappointments in the game so far

Pratyush Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.54K // 19 Sep 2018, 14:22 IST

FPL is well and truly into its second month. The game just like last year has proven to be midfield friendly, while also throwing up some high scoring defenders who have outscored many other high priced names.

To be high priced and not have gathered enough points is one of the criteria used in this list. Also, the expectations with which the players went into the season and thereafter, failing to live up to that hype.

Not surprisingly, an unforgiving price fall happens to these players leaving the managers who had chosen them ruing their decision.

Note: While not having lived up to his lofty standards and steep price as of yet, Mohammad Salah has still scored a decent amount of points in the game and will hence, not be considered for the list.

Here are the 5 biggest disappointments in the FPL season so far:

#5 Alexis Sanchez - Manchester United

Will the real Sanchez step up for United?

With a lack of notable reinforcements, a lot was being expected of Sanchez at the start of the season. Having arrived in January, the Chilean did not reach the expected heights last year. But after sitting out the World Cup and having a full pre-season behind him, United fans were hoping to see the best of their star acquisition this season.

This, however, is yet to happen. Sanchez has only grabbed 2 assist in 5 games giving back a mere total of 13 points. While his injury in between those games definitely didn't help, even when playing, the Chilean has looked disjointed from the rest of the squad and far from his best.

As a result, Sanchez has seen a price drop of £0.3 and has lost a considerable percentage of his ownership. Players have turned to other options such as Pogba and Lukaku for regular points.

The season is long and Sanchez has all the quality and time to turn things around in prime fashion. United fans and FPL managers will certainly be hoping for that to happen.

