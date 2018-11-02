×
Fantasy Premier League: 5 of the best defenders for November

Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
127   //    02 Nov 2018, 21:07 IST

Defenders have, this year in the FPL, been a huge asset for players looking for cheap points. The highest scoring defender Marcos Alonso is only 3 points short of Eden Hazard who is the top scorer in the game. This with the Spaniard coming at £4.3 cheaper than the Belgian winger.

Surely it has been wise to invest in a couple of premium defenders this season and the options have been aplenty. Remember that a 4 point haul that a defender gets is similar to what a striker gets for a solitary goal. Hence we see the teams with a high number of clean sheets having high points yielding defenders. Their importance in the fantasy game cannot be overlooked.

Also, check out: Top 5 midfielders for points in November

The month of November sees three EPL fixtures being played on either side of another international break. We pick up players in this list based on their ease of matches, individual and team form, while also counting the likelihood of a clean sheet and their possible attacking returns. Here are the 5 of the best defenders to choose in November.

#5 Andrew Robertson

Robertson has started the new season where he left off the previous.
Liverpool's left back is currently having another great season after being one of the breakout players of the last one. Boasting the second best defense of the league, Robertson has 6 clean sheets to his name. But what makes him such an alluring fantasy prospect is his eye for attacking.

Robertson is known for his marauding runs down the left wing and his crosses. So far, he has grabbed 2 assists in the game and has a total of 57 points making him the second highest scoring defender behind Alonso.

He has also been gathering a lot of bonus points, having 9 of them so far in total, which is again joint second best amongst defenders.

Liverpool have a tough fixture against Arsenal coming up. It would not be wise to expect a clean sheet out of that game but the other two games, where they play Fulham and Watford, should prove to be a tad easier.

Robertson comes in at £6.4 and is currently owned by 30% of the Fantasy crowd.

Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
