Fantasy Premier League: 5 Players most likely to yield points in a barren Gameweek 31

Pratyush Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 79 // 15 Mar 2019, 01:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

Gameweek 31 of the will see the English Premier League host only 5 matches across the weekend due to the FA Cup fixtures taking place simultaneously. This would pose FPL players a problem on getting out a full playing XI, let alone strategising on the best players. But the managers who happen to have the free hit still left to play can utilize it to get a few potential high scoring players in just for this game week.

As the average points score is expected to remain pretty low this weekend, even decent scoring teams have the chance to leapfrog the leaderboards. However, there still remains the option to save the free hit for the time when the teams with the fixtures off have a chance of a double game week.

Whatever may be your choice, if you do decide to use the free hit this week, consider adding these players to your squad for points.

Sadio Mane: Liverpool

Mane is having his best goalscoring season for Liverpool.

The man is currently in scintillating form and places himself as one of the many decent options to choose from the Merseyside club.

After scoring consecutive braces in the league as well as Europe this week, Mane might just be the must-have pick for this game week; topping even Mohamed Salah.

In the EPL, Mane has bagged 8 goals in his last 8 games. That run is more than likely to continue in the next game against Fulham, who currently have the worst defence in the league this season.

Liverpool are also bidding to get back on the top of the table with this game. Hence, there is little likeliness of the team being rotated after a gruelling midweek game.

Apart from this, consider having a defender from Liverpool in your side this week. Anyone from Virgil Van Dijk to Robertson should work as there is a decent possibility of a clean sheet.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement