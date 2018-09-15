Fantasy Premier League Tips: 3 must have players for Gameweek 5

Dan R FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 185 // 15 Sep 2018, 15:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

The Premier League is back after the International break, and so is Gameweek 5 of the Fantasy Premier League. We cannot wait to help you gear up your respective Fantasy teams for the weekend.

The highlight for this week will be the first game between Spurs & Liverpool, and it will undoubtedly be a contest to feast for. Elsewhere, besides Liverpool, Chelsea and Watford would be eager to continue their 100 per cent win record.

All eyes will also be on Manchester United as they face an in-form Watford. Mourinho's team got back to winning ways after they were able to humble Burnley 0-2 in the previous Premier League fixture.

Without further ado, let's get straight to the point and fish out the players that we think would stand out in the upcoming Gameweek fixtures.

#3 Marcos Alonso

This name hardly needs any mention, he's easily the most transferred-in player for Gameweek 5. More than 60 percent of the Fantasy Managers have got him in for the fixture which see's Cardiff City visit the Stamford Bridge.

With an attacking prowess of his kind, i'm unsure if he still should be called as a defender. He's definitely on course to bag a bunch of points with his ability to provide assists and score more goals for The Blues.

#2 Sergio Aguero

Here's a premium name which sounds like music to all of our ears. The 30-year-old is one of the best strikers on the field, up and until now this season. And guess what, he's coming back after a good rest of two weeks.

The Etihad Stadium will welcome Fulham this weekend, they have been a goal-leaking side, thus far and with someone like Aguero you can only foresee a goal-fest for Manchester City. Go get him!

#1 Jamie Vardy

Look who's back in the squad, Jamie Vardy is supposedly returning back from a red-card suspension. He's back and he is hungry to score goals when Leicester City travels to the Vitality Stadium to face a pretty good Bournemouth side.

After scoring in the opening fixture against Man United at Old Trafford Vardy had unfortunately ended up on the wrong side of the card shown to him to be sent off. All things said and done, Vardy is certainly rearing to go all guns blazing and hoping to make a mark this campaign.