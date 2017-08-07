Fantasy Premier League Tips: 5 new signings you must pick

The FPL managers should consider these players.

by Harsh Biyani Top 5 / Top 10 07 Aug 2017, 17:55 IST

Davy Klaassen

After yet another summer splurge by the Premier League clubs, there are a few new players who could feature in your FPL team, despite some of them being new to the Premier League.

If there is anything which a FPL manager hates the most, it's perhaps a new player and - at times - his high price tag.

Nevertheless, these 5 new signings have the potential to make earn you good points.

#5 Davy Klaassen - £7.5m

With Ross Barkley making it clear that he doesn't want to play for Everton, Davy Klaassen looks set to be the key midfielder for Everton this season. The player also looks set to get uninterrupted game time in 2017/18.

Klaassen has scored 13 and 14 goals respectively in the last 2 season with Ajax. The former Ajax player also has more than 8 assists to his name in the last 3 season in a row!

Also read: Fantasy Premier League Tips: 5 forwards you should pick this year

By looking at his history with Ajax, it could prove to be a good buy for £7.5m, if he is able to replicate the same form in the Premier League.

The only thing which is not good for the player is the Everton's first few fixtures. They face Stoke in the beginning and then Manchester City, Cheslea, Tottenham and Manchester United.