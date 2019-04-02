Fastest football players in the world: Ranking the top 10 by top speed this season

20-year-old Kylian Mbappe is already among the fastest players in the world.

Ever since the beginning of civilization, the human race has been enticed by speed. There has been an obsession of sorts about being fast. Long after individual speed ceased to be the defining criteria for survival, the speed merchants in the world continued to inspire people with their adrenaline pumping endeavors.

The world of football has not shied away from speedsters either. Instead, they have been welcomed with open arms. In a game that is fiercely physical, speed is a gift, an asset that is not easy to come by. Just being fast is not enough though; one has to be fast with the ball at their feet as well.

But the fascinating thing about the beautiful game is that there have always been players who have been blessed with speed. This season too, the world of football has seen men who have pace to burn. Today we take a look at the top ten fastest footballers in the world, based on the top speed they have attained this season.

#10 Karim Bellarabi (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen)

The Bayer 04 Leverkusen attacking midfielder can be deadly on the counter because of his pace

Top Speed: 35.27 kph

The 28-year-old German International plays for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Karim Bellarabi is an attacking midfielder who is can play across the front line but is most comfortable on the right side of the attack. It is from here that the German likes to thread in passes and crosses for his teammates. He also likes to cut inside from the right and shoot at goal.

Bellarabi has been decent for his club this season, scoring 9 goals from 24 games. He has also registered 5 assists so far. While the German does have a knack of scoring goals, what makes him vital for his team is the threat he possesses on counter attacks. This is because Bellarabi is extremely fast and has been one of the fastest players in the world this season.

The German has clocked a top speed of 35.27 kilometers per hour, which highlights how deadly he can be when Bayer break away in a counter. He leaves his markers for dead and very few people in the world have the ability to catch up with him on the pitch.

