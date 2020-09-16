Fastest players on EA Sports FIFA 21 revealed

With the latest edition of FIFA 21 set to release in less just over a fortnight, EA Sports have revealed the list of fastest players on the game.

Pacey players have always been the go-to options on the game since years, and many players rely heavily on this attribute. There are several players with a pace stat of over 90, but there are some whose breathtaking top speed is enough to take them past practically any opposing player on FIFA.

With fast, counter-attacking styles of play being a popular approach that people adopt on the game, here, let's take a look at some of the quickest players on FIFA 21 as revealed by EA Sports.

FIFA 21's pace kings revealed

Adama Traore is now recognized as the joint-quickest player in the game

It's not surprising in the very least to see Kylian Mbappe (90) top this list as the French world champion is widely regarded as one of the best and quickest players in the world.

The 21-year-old's pace attribute of 96 made him the joint-fastest player on the game in the previous edition, and he retains that breathtaking pace, albeit sharing the podium with two others, one of whom held this distinction last year as well.

Wolverhampton's maverick Adama Traore (79) joins the 90-rated French star as the quickest player on the game. The Spaniard is simply unstoppable when in full flow and has mercilessly troubled opposition defences in the Premier League and UEFA Europa League.

The 79-rated Adama retains his status as the joint-fastest player on the game alongside Mbappe and new addition Alphonso Davies (81).

Fresh off his treble-winning heroics with Bayern Munich, the Canadian international's unbelievable pace was on full display in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League. In fact, the left-back broke the German record for the highest-ever top speed recorded in the Bundesliga in the 2019/20 campaign.

36.51 - Alphonso Davies' top speed of 36.51 km/h in Bremen is the fastest of any #Bundesliga player since data collection started in 2013-14. Lightning. #SVWFCB pic.twitter.com/FBGDrDXEOX — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 16, 2020

Manchester United's Daniel James (77) and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. (80) take the second spot for pace on the game with an incredible base attribute of 95 apiece. The Welshman and the Brazilian are both far from the finished products, but when it comes to how quick they are, there isn't too much they could be faulted for.

Both wingers are devastatingly quick and are deservedly ranked as the second-fastest players in the game, along with Kensuke Nagai (69, FC Tokyo) and Anibal Chala (69, Dijon) with 95 pace.

Sadio Mane has scored 20+ goals across all competitions in each of his last three seasons for Liverpool:



2017/18: 20 goals

2018/19: 26 goals

2019/20: 20 goals



Liverpool's Main Man. pic.twitter.com/ldv1IKckl9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 5, 2020

As for the remainder of the list, there are a whopping 13 players who round off the top 20 fastest players on the game. Some important names on this include the likes of Liverpool star and FIFA 20 favourite Sadio Mane (90), who has been thoroughly rewarded with a two-point upgrade after a phenomenal season.

The Senegalese, who was given a pace rating of 94, shares this incredible attribute with Achraf Hakimi (83) of Inter, Ismaila Sarr (78) of Watford, Inaki Williams (81) of Athletic Bilbao, Rafa (83) of SL Benfica, Leon Bailey (80) of Bayer Leverkusen, among others.

The major players who dropped out of the top 20 quickest players from FIFA 20 are Ex-Manchester City star Leroy Sane (85), Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (87), and Juventus winger Douglas Costa (84) who had pace ratings of 95, 94, and 94 respectively.

