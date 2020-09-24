FC Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The Bundesliga is back in action this weekend with an important fixture as Borussia Dortmund travel to Augsburg for their second league game of the season. Both teams picked up victories in their opening fixtures and will want to build on their positive starts to the campaign.

FC Augsburg finished in a disappointing fifteenth place in the Bundesliga last season and will want to put in an improved performance in this campaign. The home side managed an uplifting 3-1 victory against Union Berlin in its opening fixture but will have its back against the wall in this game.

Borussia Dortmund picked up an emphatic 3-0 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach and got their campaign off to a winning start. The away side has to be prolific this season to stand a chance against a near-invincible Bayern Munich side.

🗯️ Lucien #Favre über Julian Brandt: "Bei ihm mache ich mir überhaupt keine Sorgen. Es wird wieder die Zeit kommen, in der er seine Spiele machen wird. Das ist sicher." #FCABVB pic.twitter.com/2dvYp0RTim — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) September 24, 2020

FC Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund have a predictably massive advantage over FC Augsburg as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have managed 12 victories from 19 games against the home side. FC Augsburg have won only two games and will need to improve their record this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund managed an exhilarating 5-3 victory against FC Augsburg in this corresponding fixture last season. Erling Braut Haaland scored a stunning hat-trick in the previous meeting between these two sides and will be his side's chief threat in this weekend's fixture.

FC Augsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: W

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W

FC Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Augsburg need to be at their best

FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg will have to do without Jan Moravek in tomorrow's game and will have to find a suitable replacement. Eduard Lowen is also recovering from an injury and may not play a part in this game.

Injured: Jan Moravek

Doubtful: Eduard Lowen

Suspended: None

Thorgan Hazard is currently injured

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have a massive list of injuries to contend with and will be unable to field Thorgan Hazard, Dan-Axel Zagadou, and Marcel Schmelzer in this weekend's game. Nico Schulz is also a doubt going into this fixture.

Injured: Thorgan Hazard, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Tobias Raschl, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: Mateu Moray, Nico Schulz

Suspended: None

FC Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

FC Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai, Raphael Framberger; Ruben Vargas, Rani Khedira, Carlos Gruezo, Daniel Caligiuri; Alfred Finnbogason, Michael Gregoritsch

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Roman Burki; Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Emre Can; Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Thomas Meunier; Giovanni Reyna, Jadon Sancho; Erling Braut Haaland

FC Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

FC Augsburg face an uphill task in this game and will have to rely on the likes of Alfred Finnbogason and Daniel Caligiuri to steal a point from this game. The home side did put in an impressive performance in its first game and will need to put in a good defensive performance.

Borussia Dortmund named an electric young eleven last weekend and the likes of Giovanni Reyna and Jude Bellingham proved their mettle with impressive displays. With Haaland in the side, Lucien Favre will be disappointed with anything less than a victory in this game.

Prediction: FC Augsburg 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

