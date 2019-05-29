FC Barcelona Transfer News: Barca to target two La Liga forwards to replace Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez- Barcelona

What is the story?

According to reports from Spanish outlet MARCA, Barcelona are plotting to launch bids for the two proven La Liga strikers Rodrigo Moreno and Cristhian Stuani to replace Luis Suarez at the club.

In case you didn't know...

Despite winning another La Liga title, Barcelona and their players faced the criticism for not only getting out of Champions League but also for failing to secure the Copa Del Rey trophy. As fans started to ask questions about the commitment of the players Luis Suarez, 32, wrote on a social media platform,

"day of sadness and disappointment. very proud of all of [his team-mates], who tried everything possible to give our fans a joy".

"I am not much of clarifying things that are said about me and that reach people, but this time I see myself with the obligation to do it, since I believe that many of the things that are being said are with bad intention and question my professionalism."

"This year I started the season with discomfort in the cartilage, which many people already know, and with the GREAT WORK of the club's medical staff I managed to endure without any problem.

To all of them, thank you very much for your work and dedication...I have shown every day since I arrived at this club that I am 100 per cent involved, I give it all in every training [session] and in every match for this shield [badge]. Because it has always been and it is my dream to be here!"

After seeing this message, one may think that it was Luis Suarez's last season for Barcelona. In the 2018-19 season, Suarez scored 22 goals and provided six assists from 33 La Liga matches. He missed the Copa Del Rey final due to his knee surgery.

The heart of the matter

Reports from MARCA have claimed that Barcelona are plotting to bring in the likes of Rodrigo and Stuani who have performed reasonably well for Valencia.

Barcelona are in the market for a striker



They're looking at two #LaLigaSantander frontmen



Rodrigo and Stuani could be moving to the Camp Nou



Rodrigo, 28, scored 8 goals and assisted six times from 33 La Liga appearances for Valencia whereas Stuani became the fifth highest goalscorer in La Liga last season with 19 goals. According to a few football pundits, Luis Suarez may have endured his prime time for the Catalonian giants as they should look for his replacement.

What is next?

Barcelona is looking to sign a few big names during this summer transfer market as quickly as possible. Their first pre-season match is scheduled for 23rd July against Chelsea.