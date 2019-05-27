FC Barcelona: Why Blaugrana should not sign Antoine Griezmann

RCD Espanyol v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Atletico Madrid heartthrob Antoine Griezmann posted a video on the club's official Twitter handle where he announced that he would leave Los Colchoneros at the end of the current season. Griezmann said:

"After speaking with [coach Diego Simeone], [CEO Miguel] Angel Gil Marin and with people in the club's hierarchy, I wanted to speak with you, the fans.

"You have always shown me a lot of love and I wanted to be the first to tell you that I've taken the decision to leave to see other things and take on other challenges."

He further added,

“Thanks for everything during five fantastic years here, where I was able to win my first big trophies. There have been some incredible moments that I will always remember. You, the supporters, will always be in my heart."

If reports surrounding the Madrid club are to be believed, Antoine Griezmann is on his way to join FC Barcelona. We all know that Griezmann is a world-class player, and the Blaugrana fans would love to see him at their club.

Nevertheless, they should also know that Griezmann is not the solution for Barcelona. Let us focus on why Griezmann should not consider a move to Camp Nou.

#1 Griezmann can't replace Luis Suarez

Barcelona could sign Antoine Griezmann with an intention to replace Luis Suarez. The 32-year-old Uruguayan finished another top-notch season for the Catalan giants, racking up 25 goals and seven assists this season, in all competitions.

If we take a look at the statistics, the image will become crystal clear. In this season, Griezmann scored 15 times in La Liga with 53% shot accuracy while Luis Suarez netted 21 La Liga goals with a shot accuracy of 62% .

Griezmann can play as a central forward, but we can't say that he is a natural striker like Luis Suarez. Hence, it would be better for Barcelona to splash all the money on a proven striker, who could actually be a long-term servant for the Blaugrana.

#2 Griezmann can't solve Barca's wing problems

Barcelona could turn their eyes towards Antoine Griezmann to solve their wing problems. We have often seen Griezmann playing in the right-wing position for Atletico Madrid this season. He could be a good right-winger, but he can't solve Barca's problem.

This season, Philippe Coutinho, as a left-winger in Barca's attacking department, has failed to provide his natural game, scoring just five goals and providing two assists from 34 La Liga appearances. Hence, it is proven that the problem is at Barca's left wing.

Greizmann is a left-footed player who likes to dominate at the right-hand side of the pitch. If Barcelona's management wants to replace Coutinho for Griezmann, it could be a gamble for them. Barca have the likes of Malcom and Ousmane Dembele for their right wing. Both players are young and have great potential. Consequently, without wasting any time, the coaches and staff should nurture their talents instead of running after marquee players.

#3 Messi or Griezmann - Whom do you prefer as a playmaker?

Reports surrounding the Catalan club have already stated that Ernesto Valverde will be the manager of FC Barcelona for next season. That means Barca will continue playing in the 4-3-3 formation.

We have already seen why Griezmann couldn't solve Barca's offensive issues by replacing Suarez, Coutinho or Dembele. Now, the only spot where Barca team management could place Griezmann is in a playmaker role or the no.10 position.

In recent years, Lionel Messi has been successfully playing the role of a playmaker for the Blaugrana. Having scored 36 goals and provided thirteen assists from 34 La Liga matches with an average of 81% passing accuracy, Messi stands nowhere near the Frenchman.

Here, some could say that Messi, 31, is getting older day by day. Hence, Barca management wants to sign Griezmann to take the extra pressure off from the Argentine magician. We can't deny that Griezmann is at the top level of his career, and this is not the time when he should join the Barca's bench as the replacement of Lionel Messi.

Have anything you would like to share? Let us know in the comments below!