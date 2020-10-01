The Portuguese Primeira Liga is back in action this weekend as league-leaders FC Porto host Maritimo at the Estadio do Dragao on Saturday. Porto have been in excellent form so far this season and have the upper hand going into this game.

Maritimo will have to be at their best to stand a chance of winning this fixture. The away side lost its first fixture of the new Primeira Liga season but bounced back with a 2-1 victory over Tondela last week and will be hoping to steal a point from the game.

FC Porto, on the other hand, have predictably won their first two games of the season and recorded a sensational 5-0 thrashing of Boavista over the weekend. The reigning Portuguese champions have a powerful squad and should be able to win this match.

FC Porto vs Maritimo Head-to-Head

FC Porto have played a total of 46 matches against Maritimo and have a superior head-to-head record in this fixture. The Dragons have won 32 games against this week's opponents and Maritimo's six victories pale in comparison.

Maritimo did manage to give FC Porto a run for their money in the previous meeting between these two teams and lost by a narrow 1-0 margin. Jesus Corona scored the only goal for Porto on the day and will play a pivotal role in this game.

Porto form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W

Maritimo form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-L

FC Porto vs Maritimo Team News

Ivan Marcano is currently injured

FC Porto

FC Porto have a long list of long-term injuries to account for in this fixture and will have to do without Ivan Marcano and star forward Evanilson. Shot-stopper Claudio Ramos will also have to remain on the sidelines for this game.

Injured: Claudio Ramos, Ivan Marcano, Evanilson, Shoya Nakajima, Mouhamed Mbaye

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fabio China will not be available for this fixture

Maritimo

Maritimo's 2-1 victory against Tondela last week came at a price as star defender Fabio China's red card rules him out of this fixture. The away side is likely to field a defensive line-up and will hope to thwart Porto's irrepressible forward line.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Fabio China

FC Porto vs Maritimo Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Augustin Marchesin; Alex Telles, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Wison Manafa; Sergi Oliveira, Danilo Pereira, Mateus Uribe; Otavio, Moussa Marega, Jesus Corona

Maritimo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Amir Abedzadeh; Claudio Winck, Zainadine Junior, Rene Santos, Marcelo Hermes; Edgar Costa, Jean Cleber, Jean Irmer, Nanu; Getterson, Rodrigo Pinho

FC Porto vs Maritimo Prediction

FC Porto have a formidable squad and are the undisputed favourites going into this game. With the likes of Moussa Morega and Jesus Corona in their ranks, the reigning champions have plenty of firepower in the final third and are likely to ease past their opponents this week.

Maritimo have troubled FC Porto on a few occasions in the past, however, and will have to put in a resolute performance to stand a chance in this game. Sergio Conceicao has done an excellent job with FC Porto and his team should make it across the finish line in this game.

Prediction: FC Porto 3-1 Maritimo

