FC Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The Bundesliga is back in action this weekend with another set of games as Bayer Leverkusen take on a struggling FC Schalke 04 outfit at the Veltins Arena on Sunday. Bayer Leverkusen have exceeded expectations this season and should be able to win this game.

FC Schalke 04 have endured a miserable run in the Bundesliga this season and are yet to win a league game this season. The Ruhr Valley giants ended their nine-month winless streak last month but will face an uphill task this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and are one of only two unbeaten teams in the Bundesliga at the moment. The away side was held to a 2-2 draw by Hertha Berlin last weekend, however, and will want to bounce back in this game.

FC Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

Bayer Leverkusen have a good record against FC Schalke 04 and have won 18 matches out of a total of 45 games played between the two teams. Schalke have managed 14 victories against Die Werkself and will want to pull off an upset on Sunday.

The previous meeting between these two teams earlier this year ended in a 1-1 draw. Daniel Caligiuri scored a penalty for Schalke on the day but is unavailable for this game.

FC Schalke 04 form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-D-D-L

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-W-W-W

FC Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Schalke are struggling at the moment

FC Schalke 04

Schalke are a club in crisis at the moment with Nabil Bentaleb, Vedad Ibisevic, and Amine Harit frozen out of the squad. Goncalo Paciencia, Salif Sane, and Ralf Fahrmann are currently injured and will not play a part in this game.

Injured: Goncalo Paciencia, Salif Sane, Ralf Fahrmann

Doubtful: Rabbi Matondo, Ozan Kabak

Suspended: None

Not Available: Nabil Bentaleb, Vedad Ibisevic, Amine Harit

Bayer Leverkusen have a formidable squad

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen do have a few injury concerns to account for and will have to do without Santiago Arias, Paulinho, Exequiel Palacios, and Charles Aranguiz going into this game. Lucas Alario, Sven Bender, Karim Bellarabi, and Tin Jedvaj are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Santiago Arias, Paulinho, Exequiel Palacios, Charles Aranguiz

Doubtful: Lucas Alario, Sven Bender, Karim Bellarabi, Tin Jedvaj

Suspended: None

FC Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

FC Schalke 04 Predicted XI (3-4-3): Frederik Ronnow; Benjamin Stambouli, Malick Thiaw, Matija Nastasic; Bastian Oczipka, Suat Serdar, Omar Mascarell, Kilian Ludewig; Steven Skrzybski, Mark Uth, Benito Raman

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky; Daley Sinkgraven, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Lars Bender; Julian Baumgartlinger, Nadiem Amiri, Florian Wirtz; Leon Bailey, Patrik Schick, Moussa Diaby

FC Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

FC Schalke 04 have endured one of the worst Bundesliga campaigns in their history so far and are in desperate need of a victory. The home side has been shockingly poor in the league this season and cannot afford to slip up this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen have a strong squad and the likes of Leon Bailey and Florian Wirtz have been exceptional this season. Die Werkself are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Schalke 04 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen

