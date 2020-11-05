Ferencvaros 1-4 Juventus: Bianconeri player ratings as Alvaro Morata bags another brace in thumping win | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Juventus breezed past Ferencvaros in the UEFA Champions League as they secured a comfortable 4-1 win at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday night.

Alvaro Morata once again scored a brace to continue his hot streak while Paulo Dybala found the back of the net for the first time since July.

Lasha Dvali added gloss to the scoreline by inadvertently turning the ball into his own net, though Franck Boli scored a late consolation for the hosts.

The Bianconeri could've easily scored more if they had finished off some early chances but Andrea Pirlo would be happy with three points after last week's collapse against Barcelona.

Here, we rate every Juventus player from the match:

Juventus Player Ratings

Wojciech Szczesny - 7/10

Wojciech Szczesny was cruising towards a clean sheet before Frank Boli scored in the dying moments of the game. He struck from a really close range, and there was no chance for the Juventus goalkeeper to stop it.

Juan Cuadrado - 7.5/10

Advertisement

Juan Cuadrado turned in another decent shift for Juventus

Juan Cuadrado was a bright spark in the attack, assisting Alvaro Morata's opening goal and then fashioning some good chances later in the game. He was also indirectly involved in the Spaniard's second goal, dummying Cristiano Ronaldo's pass so that it falls safely for the former.

Leonardo Bonucci - 7/10

Leonardo Bonucci was sound at defense and kept everything organized. He completed 93% of his passes but couldn't prevent Boli's goal, despite stretching out his leg.

Giorgio Chiellini - 6.5/10

Giorgio Chiellini was rushed back into the XI after recovering from his injury, and it seemed clear that he's still some way off full fitness. However, he made four clearances in the game, which was the highest on the night.

Danilo - 6.5/10

This was a very average performance from Danilo, who wasn't exactly effective at either end of the pitch. His crosses were wayward while he also looked unsettled defensively.

Aaron Ramsey - 7/10

Aaron Ramsey wonderfully combined with Ronaldo early in the game, exchanging quick passes to get around Ferencvaros's defense, but his direct efforts at goal were fruitless. Unfortunately, the Welsh midfielder went off injured just a few minutes into the second half.

Advertisement

Arthur - 6.5/10

Arthur is still settling into life at Juventus. He couldn't really make an impression in the match and was taken off at half-time.

Adrien Rabiot - 7.5/10

Adrien Rabiot put in a highly improved performance after his no-show over the weekend, threading crisp through balls for Juventus attackers while also being the battering ram which impeded Ferencvaros's game. He made seven successful tackles, the highest in the match by a mile.

Rabiot stats vs Ferencvaros



▪90% Passes accuracy

▪8/10 Ground duels won

▪5/7 Tackles succeed

▪4 Recoveries

▪1 Interception



Solid in the midfield. pic.twitter.com/No36Jiml92 — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) November 4, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6.5/10

Cristiano Ronaldo's first European game since returning to the Juventus squad ended in disappointment as the Portuguese ace couldn't really exert his influence in the match despite trying his best. However, he does have an assist to show for his efforts as he set up Morata for his second goal with a lovely cross.

Cristiano Ronaldo now has 43 ASSISTS in the Champions League.



The MOST BY ANY PLAYER.pic.twitter.com/p6X2W5uDEp — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) November 4, 2020

Advertisement

Alvaro Morata - 8/10

Alvaro Morata has been on fire since returning to Juventus and marked his 100th overall appearance for the side with another brace, taking his tally to four goals in the Champions League. He could've had added some more to his tally if he was slightly more clinical with his efforts.

Alvaro Morata so far this season for Juventus:



- 7 Games

- 563 Minutes

- 6 Goals

- 2 Assists

- Goal every 93 Minutes

- Directly involved in 8 Goals



Remarkable signing 💥 pic.twitter.com/gEl3WokJR1 — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) November 4, 2020

Federico Chiesa - 7.5/10

Federico Chiesa shone in the Juventus attack once again, combining brilliantly with Ronaldo and proving to be a major threat with his movements near the box. He could've been on the scoresheet early in the game but lashed his effort straight at a wall of green shirts even though the goalkeeper was nowhere in sight.

Substitutes

Paulo Dybala - 6.5/10

Paulo Dybala seems to be in a rut and is taking quite a while to get out of it. His most notable contribution for Juventus on Wednesday was when he pounced on a poor touch by Dibusz and forced the own goal from Dvali.

🧡 Dybala is the only player to have scored in each of the last 6 #UCL seasons with Juve 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d9DjFzZcHK — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 4, 2020

Advertisement

Weston McKennie - 6/10

McKennie came on in the 55th minute for Ramsey but wasn't really seen in the game. He barely even touched the ball.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 6.5/10

The Uruguayan looked energetic in the first few minutes of the match, even instigating a counter-attack, but drifted off soon after.

Federico Bernardeschi - 6/10

The Italian offered little in the way of attack and even blocked Ronaldo's effort by mindlessly running in front of it!

Gianluca Frabotta - N/A

The youngster made his Champions League debut but didn't have enough time to make an impact.