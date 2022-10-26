Ferencvaros vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27th 2022

Ferencvaros will entertain Monaco at the Groupama Arena in an interesting UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday.

Surprisingly, the hosts are at the top of the Group H standings with nine points, leading the visitors, who are in third place, by three points. If Ferencvaros record a win here, they will need just one point from their final game of the season against Trabzonspor to qualify for the knockout stage.

If Monaco wins, then it might become a three-way race between them, Ferencvaros and Trabzonspor for a spot in the knockout stage from Group H.

The hosts returned to winning ways with a 4-2 win over Puskas Akademia in the Nemzeti Bajnokság I on Saturday. Monaco are winless in their last three games across all competitions and fell to a 4-3 defeat at Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Ferencvaros vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams locked horns for the first time across all competitions at The Stade Louis II in September. Ferencvaros recorded a 1-0 away win in that game, with Bálint Vécsei scoring the winning goal coming on as a second-half substitute.

Ferencvaros are on a seven-game winning streak at home across all competitions, scoring at least two goals in each of those wins.

Monaco have lost their last two away games and in their previous away game in the Europa League, they fell to a 4-0 defeat against Trabzonspor.

Five of Monaco's last seven games across all competitions have seen over 2.5 goals, while four of Ferencvaros' last five games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Monaco have kept a clean sheet in four of their last six away games across all competitions, and the hosts, on the other hand, have kept clean sheets in two of their last three home games.

Ferencvaros vs Monaco Prediction

The hosts have enjoyed a solid run across all competitions and emerged as 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture in France. They will be looking to build on that win in this home game.

Monaco have been inconsistent this term and are winless in their last three games across all competitions. They have scored four goals in four games and this lack of goals might be their undoing here. We are backing the hosts to eke out a narrow win in this game.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 2-1 Monaco

Ferencvaros vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ferencvaros

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ferencvaros to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Wissam Ben Yedder to score or assist anytime - Yes

