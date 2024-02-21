Ferencvaros vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2024

Olympiacos are back in action in the UEFA Europa Conference League when they visit the Groupama Arena to face Ferencvaros in the second leg of the knockout-stage playoff on Thursday.

Dejan Stankovic’s hosts know they have to win here after falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat when the sides squared off in last week’s reverse leg in Greece.

Moroccan forward Ayoub El Kaabi put Ferencvaros to the sword as he struck in the 83rd minute to hand Olympiacos a 1-0 victory in the playoff first leg last Thursday.

Prior to that, the Hungarian outfit had won their three competitive games since the turn of the year, scoring 10 goals and conceding just three times during that time.

After two consecutive games on the road, Ferencvaros now return home, where they are unbeaten in their last four competitive matches since the start of December.

Olympiacos, on the other hand, turned in a superb team performance on Saturday when they cruised to a 4-1 victory over POAK in the Greek Super League.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side have now won three games on the bounce, scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 2-0 loss against Panathinaikos on February 4.

Olympiacos are currently fourth in the Super League table, five points behind first-placed AEK Athens, and will be looking to make it four wins on the spin for the first time since last September.

Ferencvaros vs Olympiacos Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second meeting between Ferencvaros and Olympiacos, with Mendilibar’s men scraping a 1-0 victory when they first met last Thursday.

Ferencvaros are unbeaten in five of their last six competitive matches, picking up four wins and one draw since mid-December.

Olympiacos have lost just one of their last five away games in all competitions while claiming three wins and one draw since the second week of January.

Ferencvaros are unbeaten in four consecutive home matches, picking up two wins and two draws since November’s 1-0 defeat against Fehervar FC.

Ferencvaros vs Olympiacos Prediction

Having suffered a narrow defeat in the first leg, we expect Ferencvaros to throw in the kitchen sink on Thursday as they look to turn the tie on its head. However, we predict Olympiacos will do just enough to hold out for a draw and progress on aggregate.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 1-1 Olympiacos

Ferencvaros vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Ferencvaros’ last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the hosts’ last seven matches)