Ferencvaros vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2021-22

Ferencvaros and Real Betis will battle for three points on matchday two of the Europa League Group stage on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a routine 3-1 home victory over Ujpest in the Hungarian NB1 on Sunday. Ryan Mmaee set the ball rolling with a fifth-minute penalty while Myrto Uzuni made sure of the result late in the second half.

Betis also picked up maximum points in a routine 2-0 victory over Getafe in La Liga on Sunday. Willian Jose scored in either half to guide the Andalusians to all three points.

Ferencvaros began their Europa League campaign with a 2-1 defeat away to Bayer Leverkusen on matchday one. Betis edged Celtic in a thrilling seven-goal thriller with a 4-3 victory on home turf.

Ferencvaros vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. Real Betis will be seeking a second win to keep them in the driving seat of Group G while Ferencvaros need their first points to avoid falling off the qualification pace.

The hosts have won three successive games since their defeat in Germany while Betis are on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Ferencvaros form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Real Betis form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Ferencvaros vs Real Betis Team News

Ferencvaros

David Siger is the only injury concern for the hosts but there are no suspension worries for the Hungarian giants.

Injury: David Siger

Suspension: None

Real Betis

Victor Ruiz (muscle) and Youssouf Sabaly (muscle) are both unavailable due to fitness issues. Sergio Canales will also not travel to Budapest owing to an injury sustained in the last match against Getafe. Diego Lainez has recovered from his knee injury and could be in line for a return to action.

Injuries: Victor Ruiz, Youssouf Sabaly, Sergio Canales

Suspension: None

Ferencvaros vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Ferencvaros probable XI (4-2-3-1): Denes Dibusz (GK); Eldar Civic, Miha Blazic, Samy Mmaee, Endre Botka; Stjepan Loncar, Balint Vecsei; Tokmac Chol Nguen, Myrto Uzuni, Kristoffer Zachariassen; Ryan Mmaee

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo (GK); Alex Moreno, Edgar Gonzalez, Juan Miranda, Hector Bellerin; Guido Rodriguez, Andres Guardado; Rober Gonzalez, Juanmi, Nabil Fekir; Willian Jose

Ferencvaros vs Real Betis Prediction

Ferencvaros are on a fine run of form and their status as underdogs, added to home advantage, makes them a tricky proposition for Real Betis.

The visitors have more proven and quality players within their ranks but the home side are capable of taking any chances afforded them. Both sides like to play on the front foot and we are predicting a share of the spoils in a thrilling encounter.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 2-2 Real Betis

