Ferencvaros vs Slavia Prague prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back with another set of qualifiers this week as Ferencvaros take on Slavia Prague on Wednesday. The two European sides have improved in recent years and will want to be at their best this week.

Ferencvaros gave some of Europe's best sides a run for their money last year and will want to go a step further this season. The Hungarian outfit eased past Zalgiris in the previous round but will face a more difficult test on Wednesday.

Slavia Prague, on the other hand, found themselves in the Europa League last year and will want to take it up a notch this season. The Czech giants can be dangerous on their day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Ferencvaros vs Slavia Prague Head-to-Head

Ferencvaros have never played an official fixture against Slavia Prague and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. The Hungarian giants have done well in their qualification campaign so far and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

The team from Slavia Prague has been impressive against strong opponents in the recent past and can be lethal on its day. Both teams have European experience and have a point to prove in this match.

Dinamo Zagreb form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Slavia Prague form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Ferencvaros vs Slavia Prague Team News

Ferencvaros need to win this game

Ferencvaros

Ferencvaros have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will want to be at their best against Slavia Prague. The Hungarians are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Slavia Prague have a point to prove

Slavia Prague

Ondrej Kudela is serving a ban at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Lukas Provod and David Hovorka are recuperating from long-term injuries and are ruled out of this match.

Injured: David Hovorka, Lukas Provod

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ondrej Kudela

Ferencvaros vs Slavia Prague Predicted XI

Ferencvaros Predicted XI (4-3-3): Denes Dibusz; Endre Botka, Samy Mmaee, Miha Blazic, Marijan Cabraja; Kristoffer Zachariassen, Ihor Kharatin, Balint Vecsei; Oleksandr Zubkov, Ryan Mmaee, Robert Mak

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ondrej Kolar; Alexander Bah, David Zima, Taras Kacharaba, Oscar Dorley; Tomas Holes, Petr Sevcik; Abdallah Sima, Nicolae Stanciu, Peter Olayinka; Ivan Schranz

Ferencvaros vs Slavia Prague Prediction

Slavia Prague were impressive in the Europa League last season and many of their players have proved their mettle at Euro 2020. The likes of Tomas Holes and Petr Sevcik can be dominant midfield forces on their day and will want to be at their best in this match.

Ferencvaros are perfectly capable of holding their own in this fixture and will look to make the most of their home advantage. Both teams are on a fairly even footing and are likely to play out a draw in the first leg.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 1-1 Slavia Prague

