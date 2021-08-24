Ferencvaros vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with a set of crucial qualifiers this week as Young Boys take on Ferencvaros on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive so far and could potentially qualify for Europe's premier competition this year.

Young Boys have excelled in the Swiss Super League and managed to maintain their hold on the league title. The Swiss giants have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this week.

Ferencvaros, on the other hand, gave some of Europe's best teams a run for their money in the Champions League last week. The Hungarian outfit is a dominant domestic force and will want to make an impact on the European front this year.

Ferencvaros vs Young Boys Head-to-Head

Young Boys have a good record against Ferencvaros and have won the only game played between the two teams. Ferencvaros have never defeated Young Boys in an official fixture and could potentially create history on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg last week and ended in a 3-2 victory for Young Boys. Ferencvaros were impressive on the day but will need to be more robust this week.

Ferencvaros form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Young Boys form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Ferencvaros vs Young Boys Team News

Ferencvaros need to win this game

Ferencvaros

Samy Mmaee has recovered from his injury and will likely be included in the squad this week. Igor Kharatin picked up his third yellow card of the qualification campaign in the first leg and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Igor Kharatin

Young Boys have a depleted squad

Young Boys

Jordan Lefort, David von Ballmoos, Sandro Lauper, and Fabian Lustenberger are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Silvan Hefti was sent off in the first leg and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Jordan Lefort, Fabian Lustenberger, David von Ballmoos, Sandro Lauper

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Silvan Hefti

Ferencvaros vs Young Boys Predicted XI

Ferencvaros Predicted XI (4-3-3): Denes Dibusz; Eldar Civic, Samy Mmaeee, Miha Blazic, Dominik Csontos; Kristoffer Zachariassen, Somalia, Aissa Laidouni; Oleksandr Zubkov, Franck Boli, Myrto Uzuni

Young Boys 3-2 Ferencváros 🔥



Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): Guillaume Faivre; Mohamed Ali Camara, Cedric Zesiger, Ulisses Garcia, Quentin Maceiras; Moumi Ngamaleu, Christopher Pereira, Vincent Sierro, Christian Fassnacht; Theoson Siebatcheu, Meschak Elia

Ferencvaros vs Young Boys Prediction

Young Boys have improved over the past year and will be intent on proving their mettle against the best teams in Europe. The Swiss giants have plenty of European experience and will need to justify their potential this week.

Ferencvaros can pack a punch on their day and will likely give Young Boys a run for their money. The two teams are likely to play out a draw this week, with Young Boys holding out to secure an aggregate victory.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 1-1 Young Boys

