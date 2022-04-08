Ferran Torres spares Barcelona’s blushes after rare off-day against Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona are on course to return to the UEFA Champions League next season after moving up to second place in La Liga. However, they must first take care of business in the Europa League.

Having overcome Napoli and Galatasaray in the previous rounds, the Blaugrana came up against Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals of the competition on Thursday evening.

Xavi’s side was given a run for their money in Germany but still managed to come away with a priceless draw despite conceding first. Eintracht Frankfurt didn’t play at all like underdogs. However, the Blaugrana only have themselves to blame for failing to win after a rare off-day against the German side.

Torres saves the day

It was a tricky night for the Blaugrana, who struggled to create clear-cut chances despite enjoying the larger share of possession.

Barcelona’s task became harder when captain Gerard Pique walked off injured midway through the first half. Frankfurt took advantage of their opponents’ early struggles to open the scoring through Ansgar Knauff.

However, Xavi’s side got better in the second half, with Ferran Torres snatching the equalizer with a smart finish in the 66th minute after being set up by Frankie de Jong. In truth, Barcelona rode their luck at times. Chances were few and far between for both teams and the Spanish side have Torres to thank for saving the day.

"We need the fans [next week] at Camp Nou"

— Xavi



— Xavi "We need the fans [next week] at Camp Nou" — Xavi https://t.co/k5bhqEDjLC

Barcelona preserve unbeaten run despite off-day

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt means they have now extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches in all competitions. As impressive as that is, it doesn’t erase the fact that the Blaugrana had an off-day in the Europa League. A repeat of such a performance could lead to defeat.

Xavi said after the game, as quoted by Football Espana:

“They have come out like demons on the counterattack. The pitch was not in a good condition. Camp Nou has to be a pressure cooker next Thursday. We leave satisfied with the result. It was a great goal, pure talent from the players, Ousmane, Frenkie, Ferran. I’m satisfied with the result because it was a very difficult ground and opponent to face.”

Barcelona are still favorites to qualify for the semi-finals of the Europa League. However, Frankfurt have proven to be no pushovers and can upset Xavi’s side if they do not turn up in the second leg.

