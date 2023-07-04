Feyenoord keen on move to sign 26-year-old Liverpool star: Reports

Feyenoord could reportedly make a move to sign out-of-favor Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips.

The Englishman rose to prominence in the second half of the 2020-21 season, where he helped Liverpool finish in the top four following a string of injuries to important defenders. But he has since struggled for playing time.

Phillips has started just 22 times across competitions for the Reds in the last two seasons, which also included a six-month loan spell at Bournemouth. Last season, he mustered just 66 minutes of Premier League action.

Feyenoord and Leeds United could offer him an escape route from Anfield. According to the Athletic (h/t ECHO), Feyenoord are admirers of the 26-year-old, who linked up with the Reds' academy seven years ago on a free transfer from Bolton Wanderers.

Leeds United are also keen on signing Phillips as they look to win promotion from the Championship in the 2023-24 season. He notably helped the Cherries finish runners-up in the second division in the 2021-22 campaign, where he made 17 league appearances.

Jurgen Klopp currently has Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez as his first-team options in central defense. They have also been linked with a move for 21-year-old Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

Phillips, meanwhile, is valued at around £10 million by the Anfield outfit, with his current contract expiring in two years' time.

Liverpool newboy doesn't mind being called nicknames at his new club

Dominik Szoboszlai's arrival at Liverpool for a fee of £60 million from RB Leipzig this summer is a cause for optimism for Reds fans.

The 22-year-old is their second signing this summer after Alexis Mac Allister was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million last month. The Hungary international's name isn't the easiest to pronounce.

Hence, it won't be a surprise if Liverpool fans have adoring nicknames ready for Szoboszlai. During his first interview as a Reds player, the club's media team asked him if it would be alright to call him 'Szobo'. He responded (h/t club's official website):

"This also for me doesn’t matter! Every coach called me different. Some players called me Dom, some players called me Szobo. So, as you guys like, call me as you want, I’m going to take it."

Szoboszlai recently explained the correct pronunciation of his name to his newfound fans in a short video. Such things will hardly matter in the long run. His performances on the pitch, however, will be under the microscope from the get-go.

Szoboszlai's fee makes him the club's fourth most expensive signing in history.

