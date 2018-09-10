Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA 19 ratings: 21-30 players released as PFA player of the year Salah misses out on top 20

Owuraku Ampofo
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.26K   //    10 Sep 2018, 19:35 IST

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Each year, EA reveals the best 100 players in the FIFA game in anticipation of the release of the video game on September 28. The countdown for FIFA 19 has begun as we look forward to the best 100 players in the game. EA reveals the best 100 players in the most dramatic fashion as they slowly release players from bottom-up.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Robert Lewandowski, Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard will undoubtedly be among the top 20, and so far EA Sports has announced 100-21 of the top 100. Now fans can start making calculated guesses as to who they think will make the top 20 best players in FIFA 19.

Read: FIFA 19 ratings: 81-100 players released, with Alisson and Van Dijk making the list

Read: FIFA 19 ratings: 61-80 players released, Manchester City dominate with 4 players

Read: Real Madrid star Gareth Bale narrowly misses out on top 30

The list below includes players who were ranked 21-30. All players in the latest release have a rating of 88 or 89 but they are separated by their individual attributes. The inclusion of big players such as Coutinho, Isco, Mohamed Salah, Marcelo, Dybala and Cavani meant that they will miss out on the top 20.

Check out the list below (21-30).

#30 Philippe Coutinho | LW | Barcelona | Brazil

Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

OVERALL RATING = 88

Pace = 81

Shooting = 81

Passing = 86

Dribbling = 91

Defence = 45


#29 Hugo Lloris | GK | Tottenham | France

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

OVERALL RATING = 88

Diving = 88

Handling = 84

Kicking = 68

Reflexes = 92

Speed = 65

Positioning = 83


#28 Marcelo | LB | Real Madrid | Brazil

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

OVERALL RATING = 88

Pace = 82

Shooting = 71

Passing = 83

Dribbling = 90

Defence = 81

Physical = 82


#27 Mohamed Salah | RW | Liverpool | Egypt

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

OVERALL RATING = 88

Pace = 92

Shooting = 84

Passing = 79

Dribbling = 89

Defence = 45

Physical = 72


#26 Isco | CAM | Real Madrid | Spain

Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 72

Shooting = 81

Passing = 85

Dribbling = 92

Defence = 61

Physical = 62

#25 Marc-andre ter Stegen | GK | Barcelona | Germany

AS Roma v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg Two

OVERALL RATING = 89

Diving = 87

Handling = 85

Kicking = 88

Reflexes = 90

Speed = 38

Positioning = 85


#24 David Silva | CAM | Manchester City | Spain

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 66

Shooting = 74

Passing = 87

Dribbling = 91

Defence = 50

Physical = 60


#23 Mats Hummels | CB | Bayern Munich | Germany

Real Madrid v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 58

Shooting = 58

Passing = 76

Dribbling = 73

Defence = 90

Physical = 76


#22 Edinson Cavani | ST | Paris Saint-Germain | Uruguay

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 76

Shooting = 87

Passing = 72

Dribbling = 80

Defence = 52

Physical = 83


#21 Paulo Dybala | CAM | Juventus | Argentina

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 85

Shooting = 85

Passing = 84

Dribbling = 91

Defence = 28

Physical = 66

Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football Barcelona Football Isco Mohamed Salah FIFA 19 FIFA 19 Player Ratings
Owuraku Ampofo
CONTRIBUTOR
Owuraku Ampofo is a broadcast sports journalist for the Multimedia group. He is the host of the Joy Fantasy Football Show. He is a FC Barcelona fan. He also specialises in football analysis.
Did Mohamed Salah deserve to be a top three nominee for...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: 5 players other than Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
5 Liverpool players getting the biggest rating boost on...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 ratings: 81-100 players released, with Alisson...
RELATED STORY
Modric, Ronaldo and Salah final UEFA Player of the Year...
RELATED STORY
The Best? - Messi compared to Ronaldo, Salah and Modric...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: 9 players who could be rated over 90
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: Predicting the top players in each position
RELATED STORY
FIFPro World 11: No Bale, Aguero or Sanchez in attackers...
RELATED STORY
The best players in each of Europe's top 5 League
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
10 Sep CAM MAL 05:00 PM Cambodia vs Malaysia
FA Cup 2018-19
Tomorrow LEI CHE 12:15 AM Leiston vs Cheshunt
Tomorrow WIN FRO 12:15 AM Winchester City vs Frome Town
Tomorrow YAT SAL 12:15 AM Yate Town vs Salisbury
Tomorrow BAN WEY 12:15 AM Banbury United vs Weymouth
Tomorrow WAL BEC 12:15 AM Walton Casuals vs Beckenham Town
Tomorrow WHY COR 12:15 AM Whyteleafe vs Corinthian-Casuals
Tomorrow SEV RAM 12:15 AM Sevenoaks Town vs Ramsgate
Tomorrow ST- SAF 12:15 AM St Ives Town vs Saffron Walden Town
Tomorrow DOR WIM 12:15 AM Dorchester Town vs Wimborne Town
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us