FIFA 19 ratings: 21-30 players released as PFA player of the year Salah misses out on top 20

Each year, EA reveals the best 100 players in the FIFA game in anticipation of the release of the video game on September 28. The countdown for FIFA 19 has begun as we look forward to the best 100 players in the game. EA reveals the best 100 players in the most dramatic fashion as they slowly release players from bottom-up.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Robert Lewandowski, Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard will undoubtedly be among the top 20, and so far EA Sports has announced 100-21 of the top 100. Now fans can start making calculated guesses as to who they think will make the top 20 best players in FIFA 19.

The list below includes players who were ranked 21-30. All players in the latest release have a rating of 88 or 89 but they are separated by their individual attributes. The inclusion of big players such as Coutinho, Isco, Mohamed Salah, Marcelo, Dybala and Cavani meant that they will miss out on the top 20.

Check out the list below (21-30).

#30 Philippe Coutinho | LW | Barcelona | Brazil

OVERALL RATING = 88

Pace = 81

Shooting = 81

Passing = 86

Dribbling = 91

Defence = 45

#29 Hugo Lloris | GK | Tottenham | France

OVERALL RATING = 88

Diving = 88

Handling = 84

Kicking = 68

Reflexes = 92

Speed = 65

Positioning = 83

#28 Marcelo | LB | Real Madrid | Brazil

OVERALL RATING = 88

Pace = 82

Shooting = 71

Passing = 83

Dribbling = 90

Defence = 81

Physical = 82

#27 Mohamed Salah | RW | Liverpool | Egypt

OVERALL RATING = 88

Pace = 92

Shooting = 84

Passing = 79

Dribbling = 89

Defence = 45

Physical = 72

#26 Isco | CAM | Real Madrid | Spain

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 72

Shooting = 81

Passing = 85

Dribbling = 92

Defence = 61

Physical = 62

#25 Marc-andre ter Stegen | GK | Barcelona | Germany

OVERALL RATING = 89

Diving = 87

Handling = 85

Kicking = 88

Reflexes = 90

Speed = 38

Positioning = 85

#24 David Silva | CAM | Manchester City | Spain

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 66

Shooting = 74

Passing = 87

Dribbling = 91

Defence = 50

Physical = 60

#23 Mats Hummels | CB | Bayern Munich | Germany

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 58

Shooting = 58

Passing = 76

Dribbling = 73

Defence = 90

Physical = 76

#22 Edinson Cavani | ST | Paris Saint-Germain | Uruguay

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 76

Shooting = 87

Passing = 72

Dribbling = 80

Defence = 52

Physical = 83

#21 Paulo Dybala | CAM | Juventus | Argentina

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 85

Shooting = 85

Passing = 84

Dribbling = 91

Defence = 28

Physical = 66